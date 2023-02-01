Black History Month kicks off today and members of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP ushered the annual celebration in early with a celebration of their own.
Chapter 2271 held its annual Installation of Officers Community Dinner on Jan. 20 at the Family and Community Christian Association.
The plan, not just for the month but for the year, is to “continue to go and grow,” said the Rev. Cameron Bowman, who was reelected for his second consecutive two-year term as chapter president.
“That has been my theme since I’ve taken over as president,” Bowman said this week. “Dealing with the consciousness of racial inequality, systemic racism and prejudice worldwide — we want to make sure as a committee that we’re doing what we can to make sure that everyone has a fair shake when it comes to our community and when it comes to equal rights.”
The organization’s efforts to work with local government have produced significant results. Bowman pointed to the chapter’s political action committee, which has engaged with the city of Meadville and Meadville Police Department in recent years in an effort to diversify police department staffing. Last year, the city hired the first female police officer in the department’s history.
Melissa Burnett, who was reelected to her position as the organization’s secretary, said the committee’s work had paid off.
“They heard us,” she said. “We’re making strides to make things a little more inclusive in the community — I love that.”
Bowman was similarly enthusiastic.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re looking to continue to assist our city manager, mayor and police chief and make sure that we make Meadville a better place and make sure it represents the community that it serves.”
Meadville City Council also passed a nondiscrimination policy last year, Bowman noted. “Discrimination,” the resolution reads in part, “based upon any person’s actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color, age, physical/mental ability or disability, national origin, religion or beliefs, marital status, familial status, veteran or military status, will not be abided in the community.”
Burnett said the chapter’s education committee has also worked closely with Crawford Central School District in recent years. The results of that collaboration, she added, can be seen in the district’s new five-year comprehensive plan that was submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education last year.
“We worked very closely over the last year or two,” said Burnett, who also serves on Crawford Central School Board. “We don’t want to stay stuck. We want to move forward and we want some positive outcomes, so how can we help? I think that we’ve done that, an I think the collaboration we’ve had was very positive.”
The organization’s other recently elected officers include Vice President Sam Byrd, Treasurer Marvin Burnett and Assistant Secretary Lisbet Searle-White.
