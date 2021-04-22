Last year in early June, less than three weeks after the killing of George Floyd, then-president of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP Drake Parker appeared before Meadville City Council to request that city leaders “meet with the concerned citizens of this community to hear the issues, to acknowledge the problems (and) then to commit to work together with us to initiate the change needed.”
On Wednesday, one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd, NAACP members returned to City Council. They were there to report on the series of meetings last year that resulted from the request that came after Floyd’s death and to offer a series of recommendations for improving relations between Meadville Police Department and the community it polices. Ultimately, they said, the goal was to prevent something like what happened to Floyd from happening in Meadville.
“I don’t personally believe that that could happen in the city of Meadville with the current force that we have, but I don’t know,” said NAACP Vice President Sam Byrd, who was among the members that met regularly with Chief Michael Tautin and other city officials last year. “I don’t know every policeman that patrols our streets, which is something I think we should change.”
Where Byrd was skeptical regarding the possibility that something like the killing of Floyd could happen in Meadville, NAACP member Marcia Metcalfe was not.
“On the average of three people a day have been killed in police encounters since testimony started in this (Chauvin) trial. This can happen here,” Metcalfe said in delivering the committee’s recommendations for the police department. “If anyone thinks this can’t happen in Meadville, they’re wrong.”
In offering their recommendations, Byrd and Metcalfe addressed not only the five members of council, two of whom participated the series of NAACP meetings last year, but several of the people the recommendations would affect directly: About a half-dozen members of the police department were present for the meeting. The night’s agenda also featured discussion of the future of the police department’s dispatch staff. Two of the officers present spoke in favor of keeping dispatch rather than allowing Crawford County Public Safety to take over police dispatching for the city.
The NAACP offered six recommendation: increased diversity in the hiring of police officers; trauma-informed training for officers; coordination of mental health services with police responses; reforms for how the department reviews complaints; transparency with regard to enforcement data; and an expansion of the dialogue started between the department and community members.
“There is not a single minority on the Meadville police force at this point in time — women or person of color,” Metcalfe said. “We would urge council at the first available opportunity to correct that situation. It’s only when we have people who come together with different backgrounds and life experiences that we can make changes in culture and attitude.”
With regard to trauma-informed training, Metcalfe said such training is now required by the state but won’t be available until 2022. Similar training could be provided by no cost from organizations in the county if the city were willing to make a commitment to pursuing the work.
Metcalfe said discussions have already taken place regarding better coordination of mental health services and law enforcement and suggested that ensuring an integrated response was related to discussions of the future of the city’s dispatch services.
Regarding complaints about interactions with police, Metcalfe said the city has a formal process but that it’s not well known by the public. The process is also flawed, she suggested, because the review of police actions is conducted by members of the department.
“The way it stands right now, it’s police reviewing police,” she said. “We’re urging the city to look at other models to introduce other perspectives, other people into the process.”
With regard to data on policing, Metcalfe said Tautin had agreed to share reports of citations and arrests broken down into demographic categories. Such information should be available through the city’s website, she said.
Both Byrd and Metcalfe said the series of four meetings last year were productive and cordial. In fact, they said the meetings should be followed up by a town hall to allow more of the community to have a similar experience.
“Our work,” their report concluded, “is an example of how local government and community can collaborate to keep communities safe.”
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, who participated in meeting series along with Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, spoke directly to the police officers in attendance and encouraged them to participate in future community dialogues.
Some community members, he said, have a negative perspective of police because “the only time they see you is when they’re in trouble — but it’s your fault.”
“You guys have a tough job. I couldn’t imagine doing it, and I applaud you for being out there,” he said. “In good faith and also for learning and changing the environment of our town I would encourage you to attend and give input also.”
