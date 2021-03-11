WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — A precipitous drop in the water level at Woodcock Creek Lake earlier this week has officials from multiple agencies scrambling to determine the source of the problem.
The question of exactly what happened is as clear to see as the decaying Christmas trees, fish habitats and remnants of foundations poking through the mud where the lake used to be: Much of the water in the reservoir drained out.
The question of why the water disappeared has thus far proven more difficult to answer, according Carol Vernon, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, which oversees the lake and the adjacent park and campgrounds. A team from the Corps and other agencies continued to assess the situation Wednesday, she added.
“What we want to be is transparent but truthful and give a clear picture of what is going on up there and what the future looks like,” Vernon said. “Right now we just don’t have enough information to give that true picture out.”
By the time she made her comments, multiple news reports — including one that quoted Vernon — attributed the drain to an equipment malfunction caused by ice. A Tuesday morning message on a Woodcock Creek Lake Facebook page maintained by the Corps offered a similar explanation before the statement was removed shortly after being posted.
“I know they initially thought it was a stuck gauge, but at this point we’re not even sure if that was the actual culprit,” Vernon said. “Until the actual investigation takes place, we can’t say that for sure.”
Data from gauges at the Woodcock Creek dam show the lake level rising from 1,166.5 feet above sea level early on March 1 to 1,169.6 feet above sea level at 3:15 a.m. March 2, according to online records maintained by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). No data for more than six days is available due to what USGS labels an equipment malfunction. When the equipment resumes functioning at 4 p.m. Monday, it shows the level of the lake at 1,151.1, a drop of 18.5 feet.
As news of the drain spread on social media Tuesday morning, Capt. Tom Edwards, northwest region manager for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said he had never seen anything like it. The commission manages the fishery at the lake and enforce fishing, boating and environmental laws and regulations.
“I’ve been in the office 16 years,” he said. “I’ve not heard of it happening before.”
Edwards expressed optimism regarding Woodcock Creek where it flows from west of the dam to French Creek. The drain occurred about two weeks before the creek was scheduled to be stocked with trout ahead of Mentored Youth Trout Day on March 27 and the opening of trout season on April 3.
A waterways conservation officer surveyed the area early Tuesday and saw no signs of a fish kill incident and no evidence of fish in distress, according to Edwards.
“No sign of a fish kill in the stream is a good thing,” he said.
Assessing the lake is more problematic due to ice that still covers much of the area.
“We’re hoping most of them went into the deeper channel,” Edwards said, referring to the creekbed that flows underneath the surface of the lake. Extended portions of the normally submerged channel were visible following what he described as a “fairly slow decrease in water levels” over the preceding days.
Unlike the waterways conservation officer who saw no signs of fish in distress, frequent park visitor Tom Cagle described a different scene when he took his dog for a walk near the dam Tuesday morning.
“I walked across the bridge and then down by the stream and noticed the water was really low and there were a lot of rocks showing,” he recalled, “and that there were fish flopping around.”
Another passerby picked up a fish and moved it to a deeper section of water and before long a park ranger was on hand with waders to move more fish, according to Cagle.
Photos Cagle posted to Facebook shortly afterward produced hundreds of reactions and helped drive more people to the lake to see what had happened.
Some ventured out on the frozen surface that still hid much of the lake bed — though it was unclear how much of the lake remained underneath the icy covering, according to Sgt. James Smolko, assistant region manager for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
“We don’t know how much water (remains),” he said Wednesday. “We basically can’t tell. That’s the big question. It’s kind of a wait-and-see attitude. I know that’s terrible to say, but that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Smolko said he had told waterways conservation officers not to go on the ice due to the potential danger. Uncertainty regarding the presence or absence of water under the ice meant similar uncertainty regarding the many fish that call that water home.
The lake, which normally covers 333 acres at an average depth of 15 feet, is home to at least 12 species of fish, according to a 2012 commission report. Among them are muskellunge, and lots of them: Muskies were caught at a rate three times higher than the state standard during the 2012 survey. Most measured between 34 and 38 inches long, and the largest weighed 17 pounds.
Whether muskies, perch, walleyes and other fish will be as plentiful following the drain is still a mystery, according to Smolko.
Is the 6-inch sheet of ice covering a massive fish grave? Were thousands swept away as water drained from the reservoir?
“We don’t know,” Smolko said. “There could be big pools of water under there that they’re surviving in. As the lake fills up, they could spread out and everything could be great. That’s what we’re hoping for, but until that ice comes off we’re really scratching our heads and having that wait-and-see attitude.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.