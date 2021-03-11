Gretchen Myers has announced her candidacy for a seat on Meadville City Council. She is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party in the May 18 primary.
Since 2001, Myers has run her business, Allegro Dance Arts, on Market Street. In addition, she teaches as adjunct faculty at Allegheny College and for area schools through the Enrichment Program.
Myers said she is running for City Council because of her commitment to the well-being of Meadville.
"We do our best work when we listen, expand our understanding, and collaborate with each other," Myers said. "City Council is a place where this can happen — where we can make timely and informed choices today with a vision for a positive impact into the future."
Myers said much of that vision was expressed in the 2013 City of Meadville Comprehensive Plan.
"I would like City Council to continue with the plan’s 2025 goal of: ‘Integrity — a city of municipal officials and community leaders who work closely with their citizens to ensure the highest quality of life in terms of municipal services, recreational opportunities, housing choices, and economic development,'" Myers said. "I see this as including current issues around safe and affordable housing, transparent governance, and care of city spaces."
Myers said she is a "Certified End of Life Doula," and a student of integral theory. She enjoys hiking, swimming, biking, running and skiing in Crawford County.
Myers is running a cooperative campaign with two other Democratic candidates, Jack Harkless, who is running for City Council, and Jaime Kinder, who is running for mayor.