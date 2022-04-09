First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St, Meadville, presents “Musical Reflections on the Seven Last Words of Christ” on April 15 at noon. This program interweaves the biblical account of Christ’s crucifixion with meditative musical selections by composers including J.S. Bach, Emma Lou Diemer and G.B. Pergolesi.
Kevin Dill, the church’s music director, is the organist, accompanied by soprano Sonya Eagles-Dill and mezzo-soprano Claire Jurs. The Rev. Daniel Corll, the church’s visitation pastor, narrates the events of Good Friday as recorded in the Gospels.
The program will also be livestreamed via the church website for those unable to attend.
• More information: Visit meadvillefpc.org or call (814) 333-2161.