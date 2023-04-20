Music lovers will have the opportunity to not only hear a wide variety of music, but also to try their hand at making music at the second annual Hotel Music Festival this weekend at Conneaut Lake Park’s Hotel Conneaut.
The festival opens at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through early Sunday.
Justin Moyar, who organized the event, said that something new this year is a “musical playground” with 50 instruments which people can try out to see how they like playing them.
The “playground” is open to people of all ages, he added.
Moyar used to conduct the spring music festivals at the Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs until the historic structure burned down several years ago.
Last year he tried Hotel Conneaut as a new venue for the musical festival. Pleased with the site and the response, he decided to continue the gathering of musicians as well as giving the public some free entertainment.
Jerry Gapp, an acoustic guitarist from North Carolina, is excited to be back. A former Erie resident, he played last year and loved the venue and the quality of musicians. “There are some really good artists,” he said, adding that the hotel has a nice atmosphere.
“I’m glad to be able to participate this year. I hope they keep it going,” he added.
Jim Froman of Meadville also is returning as an artist this year with the House of Rhythm. His group plays jazz, blues and “a little bit of everything,” he said, describing the music as an “eclectic set.” He also enjoyed the event last year, adding there was a lot of music to listen to during the weekend.
More than 25 groups or individuals are schedule to perform throughout the weekend.
Among those new to the festival is Todd Paropacik of Erie, performing with Piano Punk. He is excited to participate, saying that he recognizes some of the artists and is looking forward to being part of the festival.
Two stages will be set up for the performers — one in the Spirit Lounge and one in the Crystal Ballroom.
In additional to the free admission, Hotel Conneaut will have food concessions and the bar open, Moyar said.
The festival also will include several vendors who specialize in musical merchandise and services.
Moyar described the Hotel Music Festival as a fun event for all ages, encouraging everyone to “come check us out.”
SCHEDULE
The schedule for this weekend’s Hotel Music Festival at Hotel Conneaut is as follows:
Friday
Crystal Ballroom — Main Stage
6 p.m.: Isolation Forest
7:15: Fred Oakman and the Flood
8:30: Midnight Herring String Band
Spirit Stage — Upstairs
6 p.m.: Frank Marzano
7: Piano Punk
8:30: Alyssa Hankey
10: Sunday at the Station
11:30: Clever Norman
Saturday
Crystal Ballroom
1 p.m. Shoefly Soul
2: Seann Clarke and Friends
3:30: Northbound Soul
5 : Tennessee Backporch
6:30: Wild Honey Collective
8: Memphis Honey Blues
Spirit Stage
Noon: Michael Gerhardt
1 p.m.: Jerry Gaff
2: Deep Fried and Dippen in Honey
3: Monica Lewis
4: Jared Cooney
5: Sixpence
6: Slim and Red
8:30: Ethan Foulke
10: House of Rhythm
11:30 Circle of Friends
Sunday
Crystal Ballroom
10:30 a.m. Mike Trott
Noon: Band Hannah
Note: A “musical playground” featuring more than 50 instruments for festival-goers to experiment with takes place all weekend.
