The Conneaut Lake Bark Park will host its first music festival on May 15.
The festival will feature the band Mayflower Hill. There will also be food vendors.
Vendors will open at 11 a.m., while the band will perform from noon to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public and their dogs, with an admission price of $2 per car.
The Bark Park will hold four music festivals over the course of the summer. More information is available on the group's Facebook page or website, conneautlakebarkpark.com, or by calling (814) 671-2809.
Organizers said the event is alcohol-free.