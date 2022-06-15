CONNEAUT LAKE — The Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake plans to bring suit against Conneaut School District for failing to pay for more than $60,000 in equipment repairs made at Conneaut Lake Middle School in 2020.
The authority operates water and sewer service for the borough of Conneaut Lake and some portions of Sadsbury Township. It has a service agreement with the school district that dates from 1960 and was revised in 1987.
At its meeting Monday night, authority members voted 5-0 to move forward with filing a municipal lien against the district for non-payment of $66,059.26.
The lien is for the district allegedly not paying for repairs to a sewage lift station at Conneaut Lake Middle School. The sewage lift station only services the school.
Repairs to the pump, which moves sewage along to the treatment plant, and the station itself went for bid in June 2020 with repairs completed by early 2021. The authority then paid the contractor for the repairs in February and March 2021 with a final payment that July.
The school district had been made aware of the repair work as well as various options, authority member Alan Baldarelli said.
“They had the opportunity to do all of this and they chose not to,” he said.
The sewage lift station, which dated from 1960, was in need of repair by 2020. There was concern of it failing and putting raw sewage into a nearby stream, making the authority liable, according to authority member Mario DeBlasio.
“We had no choice but to move forward,” he said.
DeBlasio claimed he met with a couple of school board members about payment, but then subsequently was told by them that the matter would have to go through the school district’s attorney. DeBlasio said the school district has not entertained any offers for consideration.
It was regrettable to have file on the school district, DeBlasio said.
The lien is expected to be filed within the next seven days with the Crawford County Prothonotary’s Office which is the clerk for county civil court matters.
“We’ve got a roughly $60,000 bill hanging out here,” DeBlasio said. “We would not allow any other customer to continue under this basis.”
On Tuesday, George Joseph, Conneaut School District’s attorney, said, “It’s unfortunate the authority chose to move in that direction.”
Joseph said he had been talks over the issue with the authority’s previous attorney, Doug Ferguson, who recently retired, as well as Brian Cagle, the authority’s new attorney.
The 1960 agreement and its 1987 revision have different interpretations by each side, Joseph said. The school district had asked for additional information as well as what were various less expensive options, but didn’t receive information.
The district is willing to meet with the authority to draft a new agreement or have an interpretation that’s helpful to both parties as well as negotiation a resolution of the lien, Joseph said.
