The Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake formally has filed suit against Conneaut School District, alleging the district hasn't paid for sewage repair work at Conneaut Lake Middle School.
On Monday, the authority filed a municipal lien claim in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas against the school district for $66,059.26 plus interest and costs.
The lien is for the district allegedly not paying for repairs to a sewage lift station at the school which were completed in 2021. The sewage lift station, owned by the authority, only services the school.
At its June 13 meeting, authority members voted 5-0 to filed the lien. The authority wants $55,000 for replacement costs for the station which pumps sewage to the treatment plant and $11,059.26 in engineering costs.
The authority operates water and sewer service for the borough of Conneaut Lake and parts of Sadsbury Township. It has a service agreement with the school district that dates from 1960 and was revised in 1987. The school is located in Sadsbury Township.
