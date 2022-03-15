UNION TOWNSHIP — More than a dozen pets were lost in a Monday morning fire that gutted a mobile home near the border of Union and Vernon townships, about 4 miles south of Meadville.
The fire at 17414 Semerad Road in Union Township was discovered just before 10:30 a.m., according to Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department.
The Crawford County 911 Center had received several calls about smoke showing from the residence.
Justin Vetter, his wife and three children weren’t home at the time of the fire, Grinnell said, adding the family is renting the home from owner Ronald Cochran.
“About 50 percent of the home was on fire when we arrived,” Grinnell said. “It was gutted from front to back.”
The cause of the fire is unknown, but isn’t considered suspicious, according to the chief, who said the fire apparently started in the front of the home in or near its kitchen area.
While there were no injuries, multiple pets died in the blaze.
The Vetter family lost eight cats, two dogs, two chickens and a rabbit, Grinnell said. Two other cats were rescued and are being treated for injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting the Vetter family, he added.
Vernon Central was assisted by Vernon Township, Greenwood Township and Cochranton volunteer fire departments.
The last fire units returned to quarters at 12:45 p.m.