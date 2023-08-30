CONNEAUTVILLE — Firemen from at least seven area volunteer fire departments have been sent to the scene of a working house fire on Main Street in Conneautville.
The initial call went out just after 9:10 a.m. to 906 Main St. in the borough.
The initial report indicated someone entrapped in the home, but those inside were able to exit, according to emergency radio traffic from the Crawford County 911 Center.
Conneatuville, Springboro, Summit Township, Hayfield Township, Linesville, Cranesville and North Shenango Township have been called to the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
