VERNON TOWNSHIP — Retail development projects totaling more than $6.25 million are happening in Vernon Township.
Permits have been issued this month by Vernon for a new fast casual-style restaurant as well as a new retail development.
Both projects are located along the township’s Conneaut Corridor — the commercial section of routes 6, 19 and 322 also known as Conneaut Lake Road.
Construction has started this week after zoning and construction permits were issued July 6 for a McAlister’s Deli at 18285 Conneaut Lake Road. The location is about a half-mile west of the intersection of routes 6, 19 and 322 with Route 102.
The 1.25-acre site will have an approximately 3,600-square-foot building for the restaurant. The estimated construction cost of the project is $1.45 million, according to the permit issued to MC Meadville LLC of Birmingham, Alabama, the developer.
McAlister’s Deli features sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea, according to its website. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister’s also offers catering.
The company, based in Atlanta, has 544 restaurants in 29 states including three in Pennsylvania and 17 in Ohio.
Additionally, the township has issued a zoning permit, but no construction permit as yet, for a retail development on what once was a portion of the former Meadville Mall property.
Meadville Medical Center (MMC), which owns the land, is in the midst of the second phase of upgrading infrastructure on the site.
It’s receiving bids until Aug. 11 on upgrading water, sewer, stormwater, electric and communications lines to the site as well as roadways on the site.
The infrastructure upgrades include an area where Cocca Developments Ltd. of Youngstown, Ohio, plans to build about a 46,500-square-foot shopping plaza along routes 6, 19 and 322.
The retail development would be in front of MMC’s Vernon Place property and would add a TJ Maxx department store and possibly two other retail shops.
The construction estimate is $2.4 million, according to the zoning permit that Vernon issued to Cocca on July 11.
In February, MMC officials announced they had reached a formal agreement with Cocca to purchase about 4.3 acres of land from the hospital.
Anthony Cocca Jr., vice president with Cocca Developments, told The Meadville Tribune in February that TJ Maxx would be the lead tenant, occupying about 22,500 square feet. TJ Maxx is the largest off-price retailer in the U.S.
Cocca also told the Tribune there had been discussions with other retailers for spaces of 16,000 square feet and 8,000 square feet. Since February, no other commitments for the plaza have been announced.
Meanwhile, construction started a few weeks ago on the first of what is expected to be three new car washes in the township.
ModWash, an automatic drive-thru car wash, is a $2.4 million project under construction. It is adjacent to the Sheetz convenience store at the route 6, 19, 98 and 322 roundabout. ModWash is based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A WetGo car wash is anticipated to be built by the Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle grocery chain at the former Chovy’s Italian Restaurant location, 18228 Conneaut Lake Road. Vernon supervisors granted a conditional use of the site as a car wash following a public hearing last August.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Thomaston, Georgia, plans to build a car wash on property along Conneaut Lake Road near the intersection of routes 6, 19 and 322 with Route 102. Super Buffet restaurant, 18333 Conneaut Lake Road, and the former Carr’s Hometown Market & Deli, 18373 Conneaut Lake Road, are to be taken down to make way for that car wash.
In March, supervisors granted a conditional use of the proposals following a public hearing.
However, final development plans for the WetGo and Tidal Wave sites have yet to be submitted to the township for final approval, according to Robert Horvat, the township’s manager.
Also, a new Verizon company building is being completed at 16383 Conneaut Lake Road. The building is located near Mercer County State Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.