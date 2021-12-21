Multiple fire departments responded to a fire reported at Carr’s Hometown Market & Deli at the intersection of Mercer Pike and routes 6,19 and 322 on Monday night.
According to Vernon Central Hose Co. Chief John Fuller, the fire started in a back room of the business and was contained to the ceiling.
The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Vernon Central was assisted by Vernon Township Volunteer and Meadville Central fire departments. Vernon Township Police Department and Meadville Ambulance were also on the scene.