Multiple write-in candidates in the May 16 primary, who received enough votes for their respective offices to qualify for the November general election, formally have accepted their nominations.
The races include some countywide offices as well as school board and various borough, city and township posts.
The week of June 11, the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office mailed letters to winning write-in candidates who received enough votes to qualify.
Those accepting a nomination were required to notarize and file their letter of acceptance with the office by July 12.
Those accepting their nomination also were required to file a statement of financial interests by July 12 with the governing authority of the office being sought plus pay any applicable filing fee.
If the office did not receive a letter of acceptance or declination of the nomination, the respective nomination for that particular office remains vacant for the Nov. 7 general election.
A person needed a minimum of 100 write-in votes for a countywide office to be potentially on the ballot in the fall, while school board, borough, city and township write-in candidates needed a minimum of 10 votes to be potentially on the ballot.
There are 13 candidates who accepted and filed the necessary paperwork to accept the Democratic Party nomination for their respective offices. There also are 13 candidates who accepted and filed to accept the Republican Party nomination. For several offices listed below, some write-in candidates won the nomination of each party.
Also, there were six potential nominees who either did not file all necessary paperwork to accept nominations or formally declined a write-in nomination by the July 12 deadline, according to Jessalyn McFarland, director of the Election and Voter Services Office. There were three potential Democratic Party nominees — two whom did not file and one who formally declined a nomination; and three potential Republican Party nominees.
Below are the candidates who accepted and filed all necessary paperwork to accept nominations.
Democratic
County: Eric Coston, coroner; Paula DiGiacomo, district attorney; Emmy Arnett, prothonotary; and Dave Powers, sheriff.
Coston, DiGiacomo, Arnett and Powers were on the Republican Party ballot in the May primary and won that party’s nomination for their respective offices.
School board: Neil Bullock, PENNCREST School District two-year term.
Borough/city: John Frye, Gary Thomas and Tom Chatham, Titusville City Council four-year term.
Township: Bill Croker, Bloomfield Township supervisor six-year term; Douglas K. White, East Fallowfield Township supervisor six-year term; Jesse Walker, East Falllowfield Township constable six-year term; Roseann Staab, North Shenango Township supervisor six-year term; and Thomas TJ Godwin, Spring Township supervisor six-year term.
Republican
Borough/city: Mark Roche, Cochranton mayor four-year term; and John Frye, Gary Thomas and Tom Chatham, Titusville City Council four-year term.
Township: Bill Croker, Bloomfield Township supervisor six-year term; Douglas K. White, East Fallowfield Township supervisor six-year term; Jesse Walker, East Falllowfield Township constable six-year term; Daniel Dickey, North Shenango Township two-year term; Joshua Heagy, Rome Township supervisor six-year term; Cinnamin Vroman, Rome Township auditor six-year term; Lyle Hoovler, Sadsbury Township supervisor six-year term; John Sundback, Spring Township auditor six-year term; and Don Bovard, West Mead Township supervisor six-year term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.