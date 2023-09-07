The Arc Community Greenspace will host a “Movie under the Stars” event Saturday, and Alanna Fry’s message to potential audience members is clear.
“Come to have fun,” said Fry, who is coordinating a team of about nine volunteers for the event and serves as program compliance manager for The Arc of Crawford County. “It’s a great place to see a movie. It worked out perfect last year — the screen was in a good spot and everybody could sit and see. The sound was great.”
Part of the perfection was the impressive turnout to a space that was conceived as an inclusive gathering space for community members of all ages. The greenspace is located on Market Street between Chestnut and Arch streets.
Amara Geffen, who led the development of the site and is one of the volunteers who will be on hand, said more than 250 people attended a similar event last summer — a huge leap over the 60 to 70 who came to the first movie event in 2021. A similar turnout this year would help celebrate the project reaching the finish line in its development, a process that began to take shape soon after The Arc acquired the location of the former Meadville Club building in early 2018.
“This definitely feels extra special,” Geffen said, “because the process of getting the money and finalizing the design, getting community input on the design and the events — when you work that way it’s a long process.”
The commitment to community involvement extends all the way to movie selection: An online poll was conducted, resulting in the choice of the animated feature “Sing 2” to play at the event.
The work is essentially complete, according to Mark Weindorf, executive director of The Arc. All that remains is the addition of an accessible ramp for the stage and a related hand rail.
“The space looks a little bit nicer now,” Weindorf said. “We’re expecting a big crowd.”
An inflatable movie screen provided by Armstrong, which is also providing the movie and projector, will be the focus of much attention when show time starts at dusk, but there’s plenty to enjoy beforehand, according to Fry.
As Twinkle the Clown performs magic tricks and creates balloon art, visitors can stop by stations dedicated to chalk art or “Sing”-themed selfies, then head over to the microphone for karaoke, Fry said. Prizes ranging from candy to gift cards will be raffled off among those who complete an easy survey about their thoughts on the greenspace. Ice cream can also be purchased from an onsite vendor.
“It was a splash last year,” Fry said of the movie night now in its third year.
It comes on what looks to be a busy 24 hours in downtown Meadville — after the Second Saturday Community Market that will take place a few steps to the north and at the same time as the conclusion of the Wine, Brew and Spirits Walk that will take place over the surrounding blocks from 3 to 7 p.m.
Fry said when last year’s showing of Disney’s 2021 film “Encanto” overlapped with the alcohol-centric event, the animated movie drew some extra adult viewers for a few minutes as they made their way from Chestnut Street to Voodoo Brewery’s Arch Street location.
“They stopped and sang along to some ‘Encanto’ songs as they walked down the street,” Fry said.
That sort of community availability is what those behind the project were hoping for, according to Geffen. When no activities were scheduled at the greenspace last week during the Catwalk on Chestnut event that took place just a block away, the choice was intentional, Geffen said, so that the focus remained on the Catwalk. But it was exciting to hear that groups of people found their way to the greenspace shortly after the Catwalk.
“The fact that people went over there after that was over and hung out and lingered together and had a nice space to be in,” Geffen said, “is what it’s all about. It’s great to hear that sort of thing.”
