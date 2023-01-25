Ahead of snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of the state today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for today from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The agency said mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in parts of Crawford County. Snow is expected to overspread the area this morning before transitioning to a wintry mix and then rain by the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected this morning.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.”
Additional snow accumulation with lake effect is likely Thursday and Thursday night, the NWS said.
With the snowfall expected, state officials will be implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.
Crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm, PennDOT said. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps.
A Tier 1 vehicle restriction went into place at 6 a.m. today for the following roads:
• Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180
• I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New Stanton to Breezewood
• The entire length of I-99.
A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at noon today for the following roads:
• I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey border
• I-81 from I-78 to the New York border
• I-84, entire length
• I-380, entire length
• I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• Tractors without trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
• Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.
State officials urge motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.
To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.