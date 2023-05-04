SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — A Grove City man was seriously hurt after a tree fell on his minivan while he was driving on Interstate 79.
Richard J. Deniker, 67, was thrown from the southbound vehicle near mile marker 112 in Springfield Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A large tree fell from the west side of the road and landed on the van’s right side.
The van went across the left and right lanes, rolling over once, police said.
Deniker was taken to Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Ohio, according to police, who said he was not wearing a seat belt.
