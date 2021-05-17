CONNEAUT LAKE — A motorcyclist was flown to UPMC Hamot, Erie, after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Sunday.
The crash occurred around 4:09 p.m., according to Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Treacy. In addition to the fire department, Conneaut Lake Police Department and Conneaut Lake Ambulance, as well as STAT MedEvac, also responded.
The identity of the man involved in the crash was not released by Conneaut Lake police as the family had not yet been notified of his injury. Sgt. Gary Shidemantle said the investigation is ongoing, but it is not currently believed there are any extraneous circumstances involved in the crash.
"It doesn't appear to have anything standing out; however, it's still under investigation," he said.