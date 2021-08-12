RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs-area man was critically injured in a Sunday night motorcycle crash on Route 77 in Richmond Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Donald M. Copeland, 64, traveling east on Route 77, just east of Gravel Run Road, when he lost control of the motorcycle on a curve, police said, adding that Copeland was traveling too fast to negotiate a left curve and went off the highway.
The motorcycle traveled onto the dirt shoulder and continued on the shoulder for 333 feet before it rolled onto its side. The motorcycle then slid on its side another 42 feet before coming to a stop in the roadway.
Copeland was not wearing a helmet and sustained a critical head injury, police said.
He was flown by STAT MedEvac helicopter ambulance to UPMC Hamot, Erie, for treatment, though no further details were released.
Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service and Dusty’s Towing assisted state police.