SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A Linesville-area woman died and her husband was hurt after the motorcycle the couple was riding collided with a deer Saturday night, according to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
Cynthia S. Rhoades, 58, died at Meadville Medical Center on Saturday while her husband, Lloyd A. Rhoades Jr., 59, remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Chief Todd Pfeifer said Monday.
The couple was riding north on Route 618 on the west side of Conneaut Lake near the Ferrellgas location when the motorcycle collided with a deer at 8:19 p.m., Pfeifer said. Lloyd was driving the motorcycle and Cynthia was a passenger seated behind him, Pfeifer said. The impact of the crash threw both from the motorcycle.
Cynthia was transported to Meadville Medical Center by Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service in traumatic arrest, Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, said Monday. She was pronounced deceased there. Schell ruled her death accidental due to blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Rhoades was transported there, but later transferred to UPMC Hamot. His condition wasn't know, Pfeifer said.
