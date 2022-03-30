For the May 2022 primary election, there’s only one race for nominations among five state and federal legislative seats that represent Crawford Crawford.
Democratic and Republican voters in the county will cast ballots to nominate candidates for their respective parties for the U.S. House of Representatives 16th District.
They’ll also nominate a candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate’s 50th District.
And, depending on where they reside in the county, candidates for one of three seats in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, either 6th, 64th or 65th.
Of the five races listed above, the only primary race will be for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.
Dan Pastore, chairman of online retailer FishUSA and an attorney from Fairview in Erie County, and Rick Telesz, a farmer from the Volant area of Lawrence County, are seeking the Dem nomination.
The only Republican to file for the 16th Congressional District is Mike Kelly of Butler, the incumbent. Kelly was first elected to the office in 2010.
For the three seats up in the state House (6th, 64th and 65th), as well as the state Senate’s 50th District, there will be no races in the primary.
The county’s GOP voters will see some familiar names seeking the party’s nomination for the respective seats. All three seats in the state House and the state Senate seat all are held by Republicans currently.
The Democratic Party has fielded candidates for nomination for only two of the seats — the state House’s 6th District and the state Senate’s 50th District. No Democrats filed nomination papers for the state House’s 64th or 65th districts, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
For the redrawn state House 6th District, Brad Roae, a Republican from East Mead Township, is unopposed for his party’s nomination. Roae was first elected to the office in 2006.
Nerissa B. Galt, a quality engineer from Hayfield Township, is unopposed for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 6th District seat.
The 6th District now covers the Meadville and Cochranton areas and all of western Crawford County and a portion of western Erie County.
For the newly redrawn state House 64th District, R. Lee James of Oil City is unopposed for the Republican Party nomination. James has held the office since 2012. No Democrats filed for the party’s nomination for the 64th District.
The 64th District has Titusville, Hydetown and Townville, plus and the townships of Oil Creek, Rome, Steuben and Troy in southeastern Crawford County and all of Venango County.
For the newly redrawn state House 65th District, Kathy L. Rapp of the Warren area is unopposed for the Republican Party nomination. Rapp has held the office since 2004. No Democrats filed for the party’s nomination for the 65th District.
The state House 65th District has Blooming Valley, Cambridge Springs, Centerville, Saegertown, Spartansburg, Venango and Woodcock, plus the townships of Athens, Bloomfield, Cambridge, Cussewago, Richmond, Rockdale, Sparta, Venango and Woodcock, as well as all of both Forest and Warren counties.
For the state Senate’s 50th District seat, Michele Brooks of Jamestown, a Republican, is unopposed in her bid for the party’s nomination. Brooks has held the seat since 2014.
Rianna S. Czech of Conneautville, an automotive technician, is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination.
The 50th District covers all of Crawford and Mercer counties and a portion of Lawrence County.