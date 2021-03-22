On March 2, a new chapter was written for Read Across America, a national day of literacy celebrated on the birthday of popular children’s author Dr. Seuss.
Seuss, born Theodore Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts, died in 1991. The National Education Association kicked off Read Across America in 1998 in conjunction with his birthday. The annual event has turned into a tradition of celebrity readers, children and teachers dressing up like beloved characters out of Seuss’ books, and serving up green eggs and ham for breakfast at schools and other locations that want to get in on the fun.
However, this year, Seuss’ estate announced that six of his books would no longer be republished or licensed for further use. The books are considered to contain offensive, racist material and images.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
The reports came on what would have been Seuss’ 117th birthday.
The six books are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
The Associated Press reported the decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion. Dr. Seuss Enterprises worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to reveal its catalog of titles.
But what effect does that decision have on readers, young and old? Does the decision to stop publishing or selling the books mean they should be taken out of circulation?
The Meadville Tribune turned to the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS) to learn which books are in the libraries’ collections and if they would remain on the shelves or be pulled from them.
The CCFLS is headquartered at Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St. John Brice is the library director there and the chief executive officer of the CCFLS.
“We did pull them,” Brice said. “Not so much because of content, but because they have gained a great amount of value.
“We will keep them in the collection because they have value as a piece of history.”
Brice said the content of a book has to be considered for the year it was written, and you have to look at several factors when you view a book or judge its content.
Of the six books that will not be published any longer, those in Meadville Public Library’s collection could eventually be returned to the library’s shelves.
“They may be put in the adult section,” Brice said.
The CCFLS is a consortium of nine libraries. Here is what the other eight had to say:
• Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville
Director Jess Hilburn said the library has four of the six books. All the library holdings that are publicly available are in the catalogue, and the four Dr. Seuss books are no exception.
“They are not currently on our list of items to discard,” she said.
• Cambridge Springs Public Library, 158 McClellan St.
The library has one of the six books, and it will stay on the shelf.
“We’re not in the business of censoring books, and we don’t have them all anyway,” Director Amanda Scott said. “They are not ones that people have asked for over the past years.”
• Cochranton Area Public Library, 107 W. Pine St.
Director Hope Rudy said the library has a couple of the books, and they will not be pulled.
“We have two and are leaving them on the shelf until we withdraw them because of wear and tear,” she said.
• Linesville Community Public Library, 111 Penn St.
Director Renee Grout said the library has one of the six books, and she is not taking it off the shelf just because it will no longer be published.
“They are popular in school,” she said of all Dr. Seuss books. “I’m not pulling the book as of right now.”
• Margaret Shontz Memorial Library, 145 S. Second St., Conneaut Lake
“The library does not have any of the six books in its collection,” Director Amber Pouliot said.
• Saegertown Area Library, 325 Broad St.
The library has two of the six books in its collection, and since Read Across America was held recently, one of the books was out for story time. The library is not pulling the books off the shelves.
“No, because it has to do with censorship in general,” Director Paula Brown said. “A lot of books are on the banned books list. It’s our job to provide books and make them available.”
Brown said unless the board of directors decides otherwise, the library will keep the two books.
• Springboro Public Library, 110 S. Main St.
The library has three of the six books and are keeping them, but have temporarily removed them from the shelves.
• Stone Memorial Library, 1101 Main St., Conneautville
Director Lauren Lowery said the library has three of the six books, and two were checked out. The third has been pulled from the children’s section and put in storage.
“I feel they should be retained, but it’s inappropriate to have them on the shelves,” she said.
Lowery said the three books are not very popular, but now people have asked to check them out. She said the books should be kept because people should be able to see them and decide for themselves. She said the books would most likely have been pulled off the shelves in the next year or so because of lack of use.
More than 600 million copies of the famed author’s books have been sold. Seuss is also known for citing positive values in his works, such as environmentalism and tolerance, according to an article by The Associated Press.