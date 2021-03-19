Meadville City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Lucinda Morgan to the five-member board that oversees Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA), the latest in a series of appointments since council adopted a formal application process for such positions last summer.
Morgan, the director of international education at Allegheny College, takes the seat left vacant following the resignation of Hal Tubbs in February. Tubbs served two five-year terms on the board.
Morgan was selected from a pool of three applicants who were interviewed by a committee consisting of Mayor LeRoy Stearns, Councilman Sean Donahue and Tim Groves, chairman of the MAWA board.
“All three (applicants) were exceptional,” Donahue said. “I hope we can find places for the other two.”
Council members also voted unanimously to reappoint Jan VanTuil to a five-year term on the board that oversees the Meadville Redevelopment Authority. To seek reappointment, VanTuil submitted via email a letter of interest in continuing on the board.
The city continues to seek volunteers for two vacancies for alternate positions with the Zoning Hearing Board.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, who spearheaded council efforts to revamp the ABC appointment process, said the changes are having a positive effect.
“I think it’s been needed for a long time,” she said in an interview Thursday. “It’s been really great to see some new committee members stepping up with new ideas and new energy.”
In the past the informal efforts of council members to recruit volunteers would often lead to limited candidate pools made up largely of friends and acquaintances. As a result vacancies sometimes went unfilled for extended periods.
Far from creating an obstacle to participation, as some council members feared, the application process has in its early stages produced a surplus of candidates, according to Vogel.
“I think that having a process that is standard and open lets us reach people who wouldn’t have otherwise stepped up,” she said.
Today, 81 seats on 14 ABCs are open to city residents, property owners and others. Six of the seats are alternate positions, two of which are currently unoccupied. Service on several additional ABCs is limited: the Board of Health, for instance, is made up of City Council members, and the Pension Boards consist of elected officials and city employees.
The ABCs vary widely in significance: some meet only intermittently, such as the Streetscape Review Committee or the Civil Service Board. Others, such as the water and sewer authorities, set the rates paid by customers.
Morgan’s water authority appointment means that for the first time in more than seven years the MAWA board will include a woman among its members. At the Redevelopment Authority, VanTuil is similarly the only woman serving as a board member.
Three years ago, women made up just 18 percent of the volunteers serving on the city’s various authorities, boards, commissions and committees, collectively referred to as ABCs. Over the past year, council has formalized the appointment process for ABC members and taken steps to increase transparency.
Other efforts, notably the My Meadville community organizing effort, have increased the pool of interest in serving on ABCs that play a role in a wide variety of municipal functions, including overseeing key community assets such as the Market House and Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
According to the city’s website, women currently occupy 26 seats and make up 32 percent of the volunteers serving on ABCs. Three years ago, women represented a majority on only one ABC — the seven-member Market Authority. Today, women make up a majority of on the boards for the Market Authority, the Beautification Committee and the Log Cabin Preservation Committee. Women also hold two out of three city-appointed seats on Meadville Area Sewer Authority though they are still a minority: Two seats appointed by West Mead Township are held by men.
“It’s great that the makeup of our boards, committees and commissions are moving towards a more accurate representation of our population in terms of gender,” Vogel said. “I’d like to see that in terms of lots of other measures of difference — lots of different neighborhoods, lots of socioeconomic and class backgrounds. I think we certainly still have more work to be done in terms of making sure the decision making is happening by folks who really represent Meadville.”
