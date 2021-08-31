Shawn Morelli, a Meadville native and 1994 Saegertown Junior-Senior High graduate, earned a gold medal in the road time trial event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday.
This was the second consecutive Paralympic gold medal in the event for Morelli, who won two golds in the 2016 Rio Paralympics and added a silver last week in Tokyo in the 3,000-meter individual pursuit.
Morelli, an Army veteran who was severely injured by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2007, competes in the C4 classification of the Paralympics. Cycling classes range from C1 to C5 with lower numbers indicating more severe limitations in the athletes limbs.
Her final event, the road race, takes place at 8:30 a.m. today.