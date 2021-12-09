EDINBORO — Edinboro University will celebrate the academic success of more than 500 students in the class of 2021 during undergraduate and graduate ceremonies Saturday.
Additionally, several members of the class of 2020 will return to campus for the in-person ceremony, following the earlier postponement due to COVID-19.
Interim President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson will recognize 547 students during the first in-person ceremony since 2019. Michael Hannan, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will confer associate and bachelor’s degrees on 182 undergraduates during the morning ceremony and master’s degrees upon 86 graduate students in the afternoon.
In addition, 222 graduate-level and 57 undergraduate students will be recognized for completing their degrees in summer 2021.
Undergraduate commencement begins at 10 a.m. at McComb Fieldhouse on Edinboro’s campus. Beginning at 2 p.m., also in McComb Fieldhouse, Hannan will award master’s degrees at the graduate commencement.
Following the December ceremonies, more than 1,000 students will have earned Edinboro University degrees during 2021 — with 673 students graduating in May.
Scarlett Seneta, an Albion native, will provide the student address during the undergraduate ceremony. Seneta will graduate magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in education, middle level education, and be honored as the Outstanding Graduate in her department.
Additional speakers include Amanda Sissem, campus administrator and associate vice president for Advancement and Alumni Engagement; John Wheeler, student trustee on the Edinboro University Council of Trustees; and Daniel Higham, representative of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Matthew Zewe of Edinboro, who is receiving a master of business administration (MBA), will deliver the student address during the graduate ceremony. Zewe will also be honored with the Outstanding Graduate Student award in his program, a recognition he shares will fellow MBA grad Angela Sutlic.