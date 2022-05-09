EDINBORO — When Samantha Prichard walked across the stage Saturday at Edinboro University’s undergraduate commencement ceremony, she certainly reflected on her achievements.
As a speech and hearing sciences major, Prichard participated in the Honors College, served as president of Edinboro’s chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, and worked as a therapy technician.
Beyond her resume and achievements — such as Outstanding Departmental Graduate — Prichard reflected on overcoming adversity, such as the global COVID-19 pandemic and college stress.
“Not only did we all go through the countless struggles of the past two years — we went through those struggles, and we persevered,” said Prichard, a Titusville native who delivered the undergraduate student address. “Despite the changes and curveballs that we’ve been thrown — and the excruciating distance we’ve had between us — we’re here, together, finally.”
Prichard was one of 530 students in the Class of 2022 who received their diplomas during Edinboro University’s ceremonies on Saturday.
Michael Hannan, vice president for Academic Planning, conferred associate and bachelor’s degrees on 398 undergraduates during the morning ceremony at McComb Fieldhouse and master’s degrees upon 132 graduate students in the afternoon at Louis C. Cole Auditorium-Memorial Hall.
Additional speakers included Scott E. Miller, senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost; John Wheeler, who serves as the student trustee on the Edinboro University Council of Trustees; and Mitch Kallay (’90), president of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson delivered a virtual address to the Class of 2022.
“To the Class of 2022 — congratulations for all that you have accomplished,” said Pehrsson, interim president of Edinboro University “As you move forward, it is my hope that you find comfort and guidance when you remember your past, love and happiness as you experience the present, and inspiration and hope when you imagine the future.”
Erika DePalma, of Cranesville, who received a master of arts in communication studies, delivered the student address during the graduate ceremony.
DePalma, who served as academic, social and public relations chair for her sorority, Delta Zeta, and managed the EU Phonathon Team, recently completed her graduate assistantship in Edinboro’s Office of Advancement.
“Now that we have conquered our fears and broken barriers it is time to challenge ourselves to inspire others,” said DePalma, who received her bachelor’s degree in strategic communication and a minor in leadership studies in 2021. “After you have taken this day to celebrate yourself and everything you have accomplished, because — face it — you deserve it, I encourage you to explore the world and leave it a better place than you found it.”
During the undergraduate ceremony, Edinboro University conferred 374 bachelor’s degrees and 24 associate degrees. At the graduate level, Edinboro students received 110 master’s degrees, 12 program certificates and 10 education administrator letters.
Top majors in the undergraduate Class of 2022 were business administration (45), bachelor of science in nursing (36), counseling (36), fine arts-applied media arts (33), psychology (26) and social work (23).
By location, Erie County boasted the most Edinboro University graduates this spring with 192 students. Crawford County was next with 56 graduates, and Allegheny County was third with 34 students.
Magna cum laude honors went to 48 graduates, with 54 graduates earning summa cum laude and 60 earning cum laude.