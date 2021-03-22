BEAVER TOWNSHIP — More than 50 improvised military grenades were disposed of Saturday at a South Beaver Road location, according to Sgt. David Hudson of the Erie Police Department Bomb Squad.
Authorities also found “large amounts of energetic powders” at the location, according to Hudson, who compared the materials to black powder or smokeless powder, propellants commonly used with firearms.
Investigation of similar devices found Friday at a city of Meadville residence led authorities to the cache of grenades on Saturday, according to Hudson.
“There is a connection between the two,” Hudson said.
Twenty-seven improvised military grenades were recovered behind the residence at 656 William St. late Friday afternoon, Hudson said.
“We rendered them safe right where they were, then they were transported to be disposed of at another location,” Hudson said. "It was a potentially dangerous situation, but Meadville (city police) did an outstanding job."
Another 56 similar devices were found Saturday. Hudson described the improvised devices as military grenades that had possibly been taken as souvenirs or used for training exercises and then tampered with to restore their explosive capabilities using new components.
The two incidents remain under investigation by Meadville Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police.
