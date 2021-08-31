More than $400,000 in donations have been given during Crawford Gives, the annual fundraiser coordinated by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.
So far, 2,213 gifts have raised $404,523.59
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:
|Top Donation Totals
|Organization
|Donations
|Academy Theatre
|$28,357.89
|South Lake Preserve
|$26,439.48
|French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
|$23,394.96
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|$20,130.45
|Wesbury
|$19,149.91
|Women's Services, Inc.
|$14,636.94
|Common Roots
|$14,292.33
|Tamarack Wildlife Center
|$13,121.94
|Crawford County Historical Society
|$10,114.24
|Crawford Heritage Community Foundation
|$9,204.27