Crawford Gives logo

More than $400,000 in donations have been given during Crawford Gives, the annual fundraiser coordinated by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.

So far, 2,213 gifts have raised $404,523.59

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Top Donation Totals
OrganizationDonations
Academy Theatre$28,357.89
South Lake Preserve$26,439.48
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society$23,394.96
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation$20,130.45
Wesbury$19,149.91
Women's Services, Inc.$14,636.94
Common Roots$14,292.33
Tamarack Wildlife Center$13,121.94
Crawford County Historical Society$10,114.24
Crawford Heritage Community Foundation$9,204.27

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you