More than 4,500 customers remain without electric power across Crawford County this morning.
As of 10 a.m. there were a combined 4,288 customers of Penelec and PennPower without service, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s outage website. FirstEnergy Corp. is the parent firm of both firms.
Though some areas may see power restored by today, the company was forecasting power was not expect to be restored fully until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, there were a combined 327 Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc. customers also still without power across Crawford County this morning.
Amy Wellington, a spokeswoman for the cooperative, said the majority of the cooperative customers should see power restored today.
However, Wellington added there are a lot of individual customer outages to deal with and it may take until Tuesday to restore power to all its Crawford County customers.
