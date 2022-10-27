With the Nov. 8 election drawing closer, more than 6,000 registered voters in Crawford County have requested either absentee and mail-in ballot, according to Christopher Soff, who chairs the Crawford County Board of Elections.
“Of which, a little more than 4,000 have been returned so far (to the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office), Soff said. “I’m pleased with those numbers.”
Tuesday is the last day registered voters may request a mail-in or absentee ballot, Soff said. Any such request by the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office by 5 p.m. that day, he said.
Soff also reminded registered voters the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office only sends out ballots to registered voters who have made a request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.