More than $270,000 in donations have been given during the first day of Crawford Gives, the annual fundraiser coordinated by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.
So far, 1,214 gifts have raised $270,626.85
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders as of 2:34 p.m. Monday:
|Top Donation Totals
|Organization
|Donations
|Academy Theatre
|$20,640.86
|French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
|$20,490.94
|South Lake Preserve
|$20,357.78
|Wesbury
|$16,662.28
|Meadville Area Recreation Foundation
|$13,431.06
|Common Roots
|$9,928.12
|Women's Services, Inc.
|$9,272.25
|Tamarack Wildlife Center
|$8,165.36
|Bethesda Lutheran Services
|$6,821.78
|Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association (CLAMA)
|$6,734.27