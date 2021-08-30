Crawford Gives logo

More than $270,000 in donations have been given during the first day of Crawford Gives, the annual fundraiser coordinated by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.

So far, 1,214 gifts have raised $270,626.85

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders as of 2:34 p.m. Monday:

Top Donation Totals
OrganizationDonations
Academy Theatre$20,640.86
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society$20,490.94
South Lake Preserve$20,357.78
Wesbury$16,662.28
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation$13,431.06
Common Roots$9,928.12
Women's Services, Inc.$9,272.25
Tamarack Wildlife Center$8,165.36
Bethesda Lutheran Services$6,821.78
Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association (CLAMA)$6,734.27

