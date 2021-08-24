TROY TOWNSHIP — Police are continuing to investigate a daylight burglary in Troy Township where more than $25,000 in cash and jewelry was taken last week.
The burglary took place between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday at a home along Route 408, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. Unknown persons entered the residence through a sliding glass door at the rear of the home.
Once inside, a total of $12,594 in cash was taken along with multiple pieces of jewelry including rings and bracelets valued at $12,800, police said.
A white gold filigree wedding set valued at $5,000 and a platinum ring with two large diamonds and 10 small diamonds valued at $3,000 were among the other pieces taken.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police at (814) 663-2043.