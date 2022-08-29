The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off earlier today with $225,000 donated by lunchtime.
At 12:40 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $225,679.28 across 1,068 individual donations.
Meadville's Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $26,000 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 43.
The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
More information: www.crawfordgives.org.
The leaders:
