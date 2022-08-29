Crawford Gives logo

The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off earlier today with $225,000 donated by lunchtime.

At 12:40 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $225,679.28 across 1,068 individual donations.

Meadville's Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations with more than $26,000 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 43.

The 48-hour event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

More information: www.crawfordgives.org.

The leaders:

Top Donation Totals
OrganizationDonations
Academy Theatre$26,669.73
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society$13,197.44
Foundation for Sustainable Forests$11,034.50
Women's Services, Inc.$10,885.37
Meadville Area Recreation Foundation$8,947.14
South Lake Preserve$8,700.00
Tamarack Wildlife Center$8,644.81
Wesbury$8,044.54
Common Roots$7,201.66
Greendale Cemetery Association$6,487.21

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you