VERNON TOWNSHIP — More than 100 vehicles were checked by Pennsylvania State Police during a Thanksgiving holiday driving under the influence checkpoint in Vernon Township.
There were 104 motorists checked with one arrest for DUI, three arrests for drug possession and one arrest for fleeing police.
In addition, two driving under suspension citations were issued, along with one for driving under suspension DUI-related, one for speeding and one for seatbelt violation.
There were 15 other traffic citations issued, as well as 10 warnings given.