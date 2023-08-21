WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A veritable supergroup consisting of approximately 115 musicians from five northwestern Pennsylvania ensembles will play together in a “Combined Bands Concert” at the Crawford County Fair on Tuesday for a performance that has been almost four years in the making.
The free concert will begin at 5:45 p.m. in a grassy area outside the fair office at the south end of the grandstand, according to organizers.
“We’re going to fit,” Armond Walter, music director for the Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania, said with a laugh as he explained the plans for the show last week.
“One way or the other,” added Don Cameron, the Concert Band president. For many of the participants, the combine band will be the largest ensemble they have played with, according to Cameron.
Members of the Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania first came up with the idea for a combined concert in early 2020, Walter said. Those plans were scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent cancellation of the fair that year.
With the fair back to normal, the plans were revived this year and members of three Erie-based concert bands (Gem City Bands, Millcreek Area Community Band and the Zem Zem Brass Band), plus Northcoast Brass Company, a North East-based bugle corps, were eager to join in the effort.
Four directors will combine to conduct two pieces each in a show that’s expected to last about an hour. The selections include traditional marches by John Philip Sousa, contemporary pieces by composers Frank Ticheli and Randall Standridge, and more.
Prior to a rehearsal for everyone involved on Sunday in Edinboro, each band has rehearsed on its own in the leadup to the fair performance, according to Walter.
Cameron said excitement about the performance has been growing among performers, who anticipate lots of foot traffic.
“People are going to stop and see this,” Cameron said.
“We’re going to be in the way — they have to,” Walter joked.
Even if fairgoers can’t see the band, they’re likely to hear it, according to Cameron.
“The first note is going to be awesome — when everybody hears that first note that goes —,” a smiling Cameron here lifted both hands wide as a conductor might, “the volume that we put out — it’s going to be cool.”
