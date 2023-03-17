More than $1.2 million in state grants have been award to municipalities and municipal authorities around Crawford County to support public interest projects.
Funding came through the Commonwealth Financing Authority via the Local Share Account grant program. That program is funded by the state’s gambling revenue and is used for projects in the public interest. The grants were announced by Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks and GOP state Rep. Brad Roae, whose districts include Crawford County.
The borough of Springboro received $680,940 for a water filtration replacement project. It will replace the existing potable water filtration pressure vessels, interior plumbing and various treatment equipment components and add a third potable water filtration pressure vessel.
The borough of Conneaut Lake was awarded $200,000 toward a sanitary sewer rehabilitation along Sixth Street.
North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority received $150,000 to aid in extending public sanitary sewer lines along First Street in North Shenango Township.
The Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County received $150,000 to help complete water infrastructure improvements, including replacement of a 3,600-foot waterline at the Keystone Regional Industrial Park in Greenwood Township.
Blooming Valley Borough received $30,000 to purchase snow removal equipment. The borough has contracted for the service and the grant will eliminate that cost.
Pine Township received $100,000 to purchase a new tractor and boom mower.
The city of Meadville received $50,000 to assist in the continued renovation of Huidekoper Park. The project will create a 0.65-mile walking trail to include a small stream crossing bridge, interpretive nature signs, exercise areas, a dog park, a nine-hole disc golf course, a multipurpose field, and a new basketball court with an improved drainage system and lighting. A horseshoe court, cornhole courts, a barbecue pit and parking area will also be added.
Titusville Redevelopment Authority received $58,744 for upgrades to Titusville Opportunity Park, including making the restrooms more handicap accessible.
To receive funding from the Commonwealth Finance Agency, it takes a majority vote of the CFA board and a unanimous vote of the four members appointed by the legislative caucuses.
It means that House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats all must agree or a project does not receive funding. Both parties and both legislative chambers must compromise with the governor to develop the list of projects that are approved.
