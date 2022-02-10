On-street parking will be restricted along several city streets Friday as snow removal work continues, City Manager Maryann Menanno announced.
Temporary parking bans will be in effect along both sides of Baldwin Street between North Main Street and Park Avenue. Bans will also be in effect on Market Street between North and Randolph streets; North Cottage Street north of Randolph Street; and Orchard Place.
The parking restrictions will take effect at 7 a.m. and remain in place until 3 p.m. Vehicles parked on the affected streets when the restrictions go into effect could be towed, according to the announcement.
The Friday parking restrictions come after similar measures were taken Thursday on a section of Park Avenue between North Street and Baldwin Street. Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula said three cars were towed from Park Avenue on Thursday.
Meadville Police Department Auxiliary Police members will assist with traffic control during the removal period Friday, and drivers may encounter delays. Menanno advised drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes to ensure the safety of the workers conducting the snow removal and those unable to avoid traveling in the area.
Updates, if necessary will be posted to the city website, cityofmeadville.org, and the “City of Meadville, PA - Office of the City Manager” Facebook page. For more information, call (814) 724-6000.