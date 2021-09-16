The school year that local officials had hoped would bring students closer to a normal educational experience is off to a less-than-ideal start.
Two more schools will close temporarily due to soaring COVID-19 cases while one district will implement bus delays due to a shortage of drivers, according to announcements issued Wednesday by Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts. The closures and delays come days after similar steps were taken in the two districts for the first time this academic year.
Conneaut Lake Elementary School and Conneaut Lake Middle School will close today and Friday due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Jarrin Sperry announced in a letter to district staff and families.
Students at both schools will learn remotely for the remainder of the week.
“We will evaluate cases over the weekend to determine if further closure days are necessary,” Sperry said.
In a message to the Tribune, Sperry estimated that 15 cases were present at the Conneaut Lake schools and that results for another 20 tests were pending. In his letter to the district, he stated, “The percent of known positive tests for COVID-19 has exceeded 5% of the total school population.”
The middle school has about 305 students while the elementary school has nearly 340.
Sperry also confirmed that mask-exemption form letters downloaded from the internet and submitted by some district parents were still considered valid.
“At this point the exemptions have stopped coming in,” he added.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health told The Associated Press last week that doctors issuing such blankets exceptions “have been and will be referred to the appropriate licensing boards for possible disciplinary action.”
While COVID cases led to closures for Conneaut, transportation issues are causing delays for PENNCREST.
A letter from PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool told families that the national bus driver shortage “has reached a critical point, and is affecting our ability to operate at full capacity.”
In response, a rotating two-hour delay begins today for the district's schools, according to the announcement.
“We will implement a rotating 2-hour delay schedule,” Glasspool wrote. “We will only activate a 2-hour delay, if the district is unable to transport all students. Families will receive notification of the 2-hour delay in the same manner as a weather delay.”
The Conneaut closures come days after PENNCREST announced that Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High would be closed until Monday after the number of known COVID-19 cases among the school population had exceeded 7 percent.
The PENNCREST delays, meanwhile, come after Conneaut announced a one-hour delay each day this week for Conneaut Area Senior High. The cause for the delay was also a shortage of bus drivers, but in announcing the delay, Conneaut cited a different cause for that shortage.
“As you know,” a post to the district’s Facebook page on Monday stated, “the district has had numerous bus drivers test positive over the weekend.”
Crawford Central School District has avoided closures and delays through the first 10 days of the school year.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.