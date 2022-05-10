Woodcock Creek Lake is now open to boats with engines of up to 20 horsepower, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announced Monday.
Watercraft on the lake previously had been limited to 10 horsepower engines. The announcement that the allowable engine capacity had been doubled came with little fanfare in a post to the facility’s Facebook page. Like the lake itself, the page is administered by the Corps’ Pittsburgh District.
“The decision to transition from 10 h.p. to 20 h.p. is a result of requests from you, our users,” the announcement read in part.
Corps spokesman Andrew Byrne elaborated on the change in an email to The Meadville Tribune.
“The community spoke and we listened,” he said. “The Pittsburgh District worked with our agency partners, such as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, to make sure this adjustment would not affect the local environmental quality or anyone’s safety out on the water, with the added benefit of enhancing the lake’s recreational opportunities.”
Asked if the change was good news, Darl Black laughed. “If you’ve got a 20 horsepower motor, it is,” he said. “I think it’s excellent.”
A freelance outdoors writer and photographer, Black publishes the Northwest Pennsylvania Fishing Report throughout the year. Years ago, he said, the 10 horsepower limit at Woodcock put it in line with state park lakes. But more than a decade ago the limits were raised to 20 horsepower in state parks.
“Everybody that had 10 horsepower went out and got 20 horsepower boats,” he recalled, “but you had to run electric only on Woodcock.”
About 1.7 miles long and about 0.5 miles at its widest, the size of the lake has long been cited as the motivation behind the 10-horsepower limit. The website for the Corps’ Pittsburgh District had not been updated Monday and continued to cite both safety and serenity as reasons for the lower limit.
“Due to the relatively small size of the lake, a 10 (horsepower) limit is in effect for power boats,” the website stated. “This limit helps retain the serene nature of the lake and ensures the safety of other types of pleasure crafts including canoes, sailboats, and sailboards.”
Among other bodies of water in the area, Pymatuning Reservoir and Lake Wilhelm both limit engines to 20 horsepower, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Canadohta Lake and Sugar Lake have 10-horsepower limits. Conneaut Lake has no limit on engines while Tamarack Lake prohibits boats with internal combustion motors altogether.
The announcement posted to the Facebook page for the Lake stated that the change “puts Woodcock in-line with similar surrounding lakes while at the same time maintaining the safety aspect that is so very important in small, shallow reservoirs.”
While the horsepower limit has been raised, Woodcock’s requirement for life vests remains in place, according to the Corps of Engineers. The requirement applies to those on boats less than 16 feet long, in kayaks, canoes and other small watercraft, all non-swimmers and all children 12 and under.