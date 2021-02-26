SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Junior/Senior High School student newspaper, The Panther Press, has claimed four Student Keystone Awards, earning statewide recognition for their work.
The Panther Press annually competes in the Pennsylvania Student Keystone Media competition. The latest awards were announced Wednesday.
Panther Press journalist Amanda Crowl claimed two of the Keystone Awards the newspaper received. She was given first place for Best Sports Coverage for "Cambridge Springs Soccer Sendoff," and second place for Best Feature Broadcast for "Homecoming 2020."
Meanwhile, the 2019-20 newspaper staff and Editor-in-Chief Sam Shelenberger received second place in Ongoing News Coverage for the COVID-19 "Saegertown Shutdown Stories" series.
Shelenberger and Brennen McWright claimed the final award, an honorable mention for Video Story for the Saegertown Reverse Student Parade.
The competition is open to both high school and college or university students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person awards ceremony was held this year.