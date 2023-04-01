High winds are once again predicted for the area.
One week after thousands were left without power in Crawford County because of damaging wind storms, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
The agency said gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the county.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory said.
The agency advised motorists to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. It also advised residents to secure outdoor objects.
The Meadville city manager’s office reminded residents that Penelec is encouraging customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm to report their outage by texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487), clicking the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com or calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877).
FirstEnergy customers can sign up to receive email and text message alert notifications for updates after they’ve reported a power outage. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communication tools is available at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.
For updated information on the company’s current outages, the company’s storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit FirstEnergy’s 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.
