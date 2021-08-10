Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Keith Abbott to Keith Abbott, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• John E. Cronin to Brad E. Cronin, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Brian T. Gildea to Rodney Ambrogi, $490,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Blake A. Malkamaki to Galen Garber, $150,000 property in Cussewago Township.
• Hovis Family Trust to T.R. Jackson Properties LLC, $84,000, property in Cochranton.
• Daniel L. Custard to Daniel L. Custard, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Betty L. Lewis Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Faith A. Lewis, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• James D. Flavin to Windsor Road Land LLC, $110,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Elaine D. Harrison to Debra M. Morian, $139,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Carolyn L. Weaver to Jolan Wayne Raber, $169,500, property in Fairfield Township.
• Doris E. Brown to Molly M. McCullough, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Edward J. Nageli to Nageli Family Trust, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Heather L. Karns to Heather L. Basko, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Boja Atlantic LLC to Jason L. Sperry, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Edward A. Maloney to Darrin Ashbaugh, $1, property in Blooming Valley.
• Barbara B. Biery to David J. Mast, $300,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Ian L. Thompson, $7,500, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Ian L. Thompson, $1,710, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Ian L. Thompson, $2,370, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Ian L. Thompson, $1,710 property in Oil Creek Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Ian L. Thompson, $1,710, property in Oil Creek Township.
• James R. Dailey to Matthew J. Dailey, $1, property in Townville.
• Gloria D. Barco to Hugh Clark, $22,500, property in Summit Township.
• Ronald A. Worden to Daryl B. Worden, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Ott Family Revocable Trust to Douglas M. Jurs, $60,500, property in Meadville.
• Clifford E. Bush to David Moore, $103,000, property in Meadville.
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Jace Galinsky, $26,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Travis O. Thurber to Thomas L. Thurber, $1, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Arden Leroy Moyer to Martin A. Dietz, $105,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• William J. Taylor to William J. Taylor, $1, property in Union Township.
• William A. Barr to Michael D. Vantassel, $8,200, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Bonalyn S. Stone to Bonalyn S. Stone, $1, property in Summit Township.
• G. Arden Hughes to John W. Hartner, $147,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Margaret S. Joseph Revocable Trust to Alan J. Joseph, $1, property in Titusville.
• Raymond Stankiewicz to William Frederick Stohr Jr., $13,325, property in South Shenango Township.
• Raymond S. Stankiewicz to William Frederick Stohr Jr., $41,575, property in South Shenango Township.
• Richard C. Payne to Joseph D. Sablyak, $1,303,200, property in Spring Township.
• Aja A. Bowens to Jamie J. Schoch, $30,000, property in Titusville.
• Daniel L. Doebereiner to David Disciascio, $275,000, property in Summit Township.
• William P. Alexander to Robert L. Hanna, $210,000, property in Vernon Township.
• David J. Boyle to Francesca C. Henry, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Bonnie I. Murphy to Wendyjo Zimmerman, $157,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Margaret J. Jones to Jacob D. Banta, $8,500, property in Steuben Township.
• Paul E. Peirsel to Charlotte K. Peirsel, $1, property in Meadville.
• Victor J. Kinnunen to Jason M. Graham, $134,500, property in Titusville.
• Coletta M. Motzing to Stacey R. Boozer, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Stacy J. Peeples to Carrie Sellen, $1, property in Titusville.
• IRA Club Cust FBO Gregory A. Griffith to Ramzi Zinnekah, $110,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Gerald J. Prenatt to OCP Inc., $1, property in Titusville.
• Jaxon Property Management LLC to Jaxon Property Management LLC, $0, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Steven J. Jackson to Steven J. Jackson, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Mark L. Haase to Jessica M. Kornman, $68,000, property in Meadville.
• Gaylord D. Lindsey to Joshua Zinz, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Ronnie G. Irwin to Irwin Properties LLC, $1, property in Meadville.
• Ronnie G. Irwin to Irwin Properties LLC, $1, property in Meadville.
• Ronnie G. Irwin to Irwin Properties LLC, $1, property in Meadville.
• Jessica L. Zazado to Matthew McMillan, $130,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Jean E. Hesse to Paul D. Hesse, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Paul D. Hesse to Jearnie LLC, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Paul D. Hesse to Jearnie LLC, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Margaret J. Heitzer to Alex A. Lilley, $83,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Gregory B. Flagg to Gregory A. Flagg, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Becky Cooper to Robert Walters, $500, property in Meadville.