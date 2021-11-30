Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• David A. Gordon to Stevie Hargenrater, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Edna R. Hulings to Jazmyn C. Berlin, $30,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Mark D. Yeager to Travis C. Demarches, $50,000, property in East Mead Township.
• John H. Brown to Brown Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Catherine H. Barry to Michelle D. Ingraham, $1, property in Meadville.
• Walter E. Schutz to Schutz Acres LLC, $18,172, property in East Mead Township.
• Walter E. Schutz to Schutz Acres LLC, $100,152.50, property in East Mead Township.
• Daniel J. Miller to Nathan G. Zimmerman, $80,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Patricia Orr Cope to Heather L. Tomer, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Thomas Ellis to Anita M. Ellis, $0, property in Summit Township.
• Virginia M. Hamilton to Mark B. Hamilton, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Perry Properties Inc. to Chandler R. Mason, $20,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• D. Wayne Agnew Revocable Living Trust to Christopher M. Zacur, $174,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Kevin Clark to Matthew L. Newport, $24,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Sarah Hammers to French Creek Valley Conservancy, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Daniel E. Bearfield to Louanne Bearfield, $1, property in Meadville.
• Paul F. Burnett Jr. to Steven P. Burnett, $1, property in Troy Township.
• Mary Anne Napiecek to Mary Anne Luty, $225,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Joan K. Myers to Andrew J. Schlosser, $65,000, property in Summit Township.
• Edward W. Wakefield to Everett Wakefield, $1, property in Titusville.
• Thomas W. Sell to David S. Snyder, $1, property in Troy Township.
• Bonnie Hogue to Travis Maloney, $16,900, property in Wayne Township.
• Meadville Redi Mix Concrete Inc. to Scott T. Bryer, $100,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Russell R. Beiter to Walter B. Hogue, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• William Paris to William K. Paris, $1, property in Conneaut Lake.
• John H. Schmucker to Greenridge Real Estate LLC, $62,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Walter B. Hogue to Leon J. Miller, $177,500, property in Wayne Township.
• Steven C. Beckman to Susan Sliwinski, $67,500, property in Venango Township.
• Albert W. Gingerich to Justin M. Prather, $89,712.30, property in Rome Township.
• Robert E. Bayuk to Brenda S. Brown, $85,250, property in Summit Township.
• George K. Harrold to Patrick J. Fontana, $75,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Lynn Stritzinger to Charlton A. Pieper, $204,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Dennis A. Morian to Jonathan J. Hunter, $192,635, property in Woodcock Township.
• Duke Race to Georgia E. Hvasta, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Lindy Faith Klink to Lindy Faith Fry, $1, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Ernest C. Odorisio to Michael Sean Alexander, $142,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Robert J. Snyder to Gary L. Fagerstrom, $55,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• S. Craig Lobins to GB Investment Properties LLC, $48,750, property in Meadville.
• S. Craig Lobins to GB Investment Properties LLC, $73,125, property in Meadville.
• S. Craig Lobins to GB Investment Properties LLC, $89,125, property in Meadville.
• TCB Investment Properties LLC to Trent J. Javens, $200,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Richard A. Metzgar to Richard A. Metzgar, $1, property in Meadville.
• John H. Shadle to Brian P. Mullen, $8,048, property in Conneaut Township.
• Kevin N. Reynolds to John Ploss, $95,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Patricia B. Hornaman to Roger A. Hornaman, $27,142.50, property in Venango Township.
• Chris Sarnowski to John W. Burger, $120,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• George P. Beisler Jr. to Gena Mlynar, $168,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Charles H. Petrich to Bruce A. King, $55,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to Aaron T. Chimiak, $153,500, property in Meadville.
• George E. Bancroft to Rory L. Bancroft, $120,000, property in Athens Township.