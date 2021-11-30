Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• David A. Gordon to Stevie Hargenrater, $1, property in Vernon Township.

• Edna R. Hulings to Jazmyn C. Berlin, $30,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Mark D. Yeager to Travis C. Demarches, $50,000, property in East Mead Township.

• John H. Brown to Brown Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Catherine H. Barry to Michelle D. Ingraham, $1, property in Meadville.

• Walter E. Schutz to Schutz Acres LLC, $18,172, property in East Mead Township.

• Walter E. Schutz to Schutz Acres LLC, $100,152.50, property in East Mead Township.

• Daniel J. Miller to Nathan G. Zimmerman, $80,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Patricia Orr Cope to Heather L. Tomer, $1, property in Richmond Township.

• Thomas Ellis to Anita M. Ellis, $0, property in Summit Township.

• Virginia M. Hamilton to Mark B. Hamilton, $1, property in Athens Township.

• Perry Properties Inc. to Chandler R. Mason, $20,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• D. Wayne Agnew Revocable Living Trust to Christopher M. Zacur, $174,900, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Kevin Clark to Matthew L. Newport, $24,000, property in Beaver Township.

• Sarah Hammers to French Creek Valley Conservancy, $1, property in Randolph Township.

• Daniel E. Bearfield to Louanne Bearfield, $1, property in Meadville.

• Paul F. Burnett Jr. to Steven P. Burnett, $1, property in Troy Township.

• Mary Anne Napiecek to Mary Anne Luty, $225,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Joan K. Myers to Andrew J. Schlosser, $65,000, property in Summit Township.

• Edward W. Wakefield to Everett Wakefield, $1, property in Titusville.

• Thomas W. Sell to David S. Snyder, $1, property in Troy Township.

• Bonnie Hogue to Travis Maloney, $16,900, property in Wayne Township.

• Meadville Redi Mix Concrete Inc. to Scott T. Bryer, $100,000, property in East Fairfield Township.

• Russell R. Beiter to Walter B. Hogue, $1, property in Wayne Township.

• William Paris to William K. Paris, $1, property in Conneaut Lake.

• John H. Schmucker to Greenridge Real Estate LLC, $62,000, property in Wayne Township.

• Walter B. Hogue to Leon J. Miller, $177,500, property in Wayne Township.

• Steven C. Beckman to Susan Sliwinski, $67,500, property in Venango Township.

• Albert W. Gingerich to Justin M. Prather, $89,712.30, property in Rome Township.

• Robert E. Bayuk to Brenda S. Brown, $85,250, property in Summit Township.

• George K. Harrold to Patrick J. Fontana, $75,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Lynn Stritzinger to Charlton A. Pieper, $204,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Dennis A. Morian to Jonathan J. Hunter, $192,635, property in Woodcock Township.

• Duke Race to Georgia E. Hvasta, $1, property in Summit Township.

• Lindy Faith Klink to Lindy Faith Fry, $1, property in West Fallowfield Township.

• Ernest C. Odorisio to Michael Sean Alexander, $142,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Robert J. Snyder to Gary L. Fagerstrom, $55,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• S. Craig Lobins to GB Investment Properties LLC, $48,750, property in Meadville.

• S. Craig Lobins to GB Investment Properties LLC, $73,125, property in Meadville.

• S. Craig Lobins to GB Investment Properties LLC, $89,125, property in Meadville.

• TCB Investment Properties LLC to Trent J. Javens, $200,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Richard A. Metzgar to Richard A. Metzgar, $1, property in Meadville.

• John H. Shadle to Brian P. Mullen, $8,048, property in Conneaut Township.

• Kevin N. Reynolds to John Ploss, $95,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Patricia B. Hornaman to Roger A. Hornaman, $27,142.50, property in Venango Township.

• Chris Sarnowski to John W. Burger, $120,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• George P. Beisler Jr. to Gena Mlynar, $168,000, property in Woodcock Township.

• Charles H. Petrich to Bruce A. King, $55,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to Aaron T. Chimiak, $153,500, property in Meadville.

• George E. Bancroft to Rory L. Bancroft, $120,000, property in Athens Township.

