Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Marvin V. Raber to Marvin R. Burkholder, $193,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Wanda L. Proper to Timothy J. Proper, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Wanda L. Proper to Timothy J. Proper, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• Justin D. Adkins to Eric Dennis Charlton, $75,000, property in Meadville.
• Gary E. Armour to Lindsey Autumn Gray, $92,500, property in Meadville.
• Mark V. McGuire to Chase Nesbitt, $91,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Jan Grayson to WT Estates LLC, $10,000, property in Cochranton.
• Boja Atlantic LLC to Schep Properties LLC, $300,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Ralph Houseman to Paul Plesniak, $30,000, property in Pine Township.
• Hayfield Estates LLC to Saegertown MHP LLC, $570,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Edward E. Sternby to Maureen Beth Ryan, $105,000, property in Meadville.
• John M. Ascencio to Todd K. Ashoff, $12,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• John L. Drespling to Milton Black, $1,050,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• John Hennip to Matthew Maloney, $175,000, property in Venango Township.
• Dominic C. Frisina to Michael K. Klink, $1,700, property in North Shenango Township.
• Rynd Home Farm to Jeffrey S. Kearney, $10,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Roy D. Twiford to Charles A. Robertson, $89,800, property in Woodcock Township.
• John A. Yanacek to John A. Yanacek, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Kevin E. Hindman to Douglas F. Johnson, $130,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Andrew J. Taylor to Michael A. Slabaugh, $55,000, property in Meadville.
• Karen L. Watson to Adrian M. Pasquin Onderko, $35,000, property in Conneautville.
• Kathy Stewart to Richard Stewart, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Veterans Affairs to Joseph P. Peterson, $45,550, property in North Shenango Township.
• Gary F. Feller to Richard Earl Waggoner, $5,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Ronald L. Zimmerman to Eugenio A. Venturino, $226,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Darrin A. Hyde to Larry L. Kniess, $324,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Jeremy J. Gilchrist to Karie Clark, $80,000, property in Meadville.
• David L. Pitts to Craig L. Reynolds, $2,800, property in Summit Township.
• Rose Marie Fox to Paul A. Dayton, $70,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Linda S. Olmstead to Jenna N. Rohrs, $165,000, property in Meadville.
• John C. Button to Christopher J. Button, $65,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Northwest Bank to Tandem Holdings LLC, $250,000, property in Meadville.
• Jacqueline Wood to Andrew R. Gillette, $115,000, property in Woodcock.
• Jim Bourbeau Land Service Inc. to AJB Commercial Properties LLC, $180,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Thomas F. Myers to Dustin R. Crum, $140,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Donald W. Dreier to Roy Kurt, $128,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Matthew L. Troyer to Marvin V. Raber, $200,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• CVILCF Mortgage Loan Trust I to Tia Hays Schell, $10, property in Greenwood Township.
• Irenka Schmalzried to Irenka Schmalzried, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Kathleen A. Maloney to Thomas F. Myers, $180,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• David A. Peters to Ricci Estates LLC, $62,000, property in Saegertown.
• Patrick D. Mahoney to Patrick D. Mahoney, $1, property in Spring Township.
• FY LLC to Jessica Marie Swan, $4,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Richard H. Rapson Jr. to Richard H. Rapson Jr., $1, property in Centerville.
• Barbara A. Dietz to David Richard Caporali, $2,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• David O. Potts to David L. Fink, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Eleck J. Walton to Terry Bylenok Jr., $15,000, property in Pine Township.
• Norman A. Suhoski to Timothy J. Diegelman, $68,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• John G. Sabella to Victor Warner, $167,900, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Deborah A. Black to Jamie Fausnaught, $140,000, property in Blooming Valley.
• Martin L. Byler to David M. Byler, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• James M. Kline to Kenneth L. Weaver Jr., $132,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Michele M. Bailey to Luke S. Dithrich, $115,000, property in Meadville.
• James Basinger to Evan D. Durec Kardosh, $170,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Anthony J. Miller to Lynn M. Brimmeier, $120,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Norma McFadden to Andrea Mailliard, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Richard L. Kellogg to Daniel B. Winger Jr., $100,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Keith W. Bromley to Gregory J. Rock, $380,000, property in Titusville.
• Steven L. Jonas to Steven L. Jonas, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Mark Worthing to Mark Worthing, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Suba Francis to Lynette C. Willis, $375,000, property in Meadville.
• Marleen R. Cardarelli to Kenneth E. Seamon, $154,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Steven L. Jonas to David P. Miller, $42,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Brittany Davidson to Nicholas S. Miller, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Krystal L. Gage to Douglas John Birchard, $145,000, property in West Mead Township.