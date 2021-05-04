Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Frank E. Leszek Joint Revocable Trust to Adam F. Leszek Jr., $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Cynthia D. Schick to Cynthia D. Schick, $1, property in Centerville.
• Debrah Lynne White to Frank R. Jaskolski Jr., $1, property in Summit Township.
• Paul M. Szallar to Eric Andrew Stolar, $78,500, property in Meadville.
• Debrah Lynne White to Yvonne Marie Bromley, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Frank R. Jaskolski to Debrah Lynne White, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Breanna J. Vroman to Jason Vroman, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Kevin R. Kraeling to Edward Sabarese, $800,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• P&A Realty to Vantage Real Estate Investment Co. Ltd., $315,000, property in Vernon Township.
• C&P Mfg. LLC to C&P Mfg. LLC, $1, property in Titusville.
• MKAF Partnership to Gary J. Cellone, $45,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Marilyn R. Krueger to Marilyn R. Krueger, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Charna L. Wolfe to No. 200 North Main Street LLC, $58,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Bernard J. Frey to Norbert P. Heinle, $176,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Norma Jean Gildersleeve Revocable Trust to Peter J. Rabbitt, $65,000, property in Cochranton.
• Michael G. Opina to Carol Bauer, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Daniel F. Kaufman to Daniel F. Kaufman, $1, property in Saegertown.
• Samuel E. Barner Jr. to Becky K. Barner, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Carl J. Parkin to John E. McFarlane, $174,500, property in Venango Township.
• Sabrina Lynn Pierce to Samuel Lee Lepley, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Matthew N. Harrison to Matthew J. Latta, $120,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Susan K. Sheakley to Andrew E. McDunn, $159,999, property in West Mead Township.
• Thomas Williams to Patricia Corcoran Hayes, $145,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Barbara Jean Davidson to No. 516 Jones LLC, $37,500, property in Titusville.
• Paul B. Moore to Patricia Cleland, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• William M. Densmore to Frederick J. Favorite Jr. Revocable Trust, $660,000, property in Summit Township.
• Jody Sue Marley to Phillip E. Pond, $103,000, property in Saegertown.
• David L. Schwartz to Henry A. Graber, $56,000, property in Spring Township.
• Ronald A. Wescoat to Ashlie R. Chrispen, $44,500, property in Titusville.
• Peter Kralj to CT Enterprises LLC, $75,000, property in Meadville.
• Antoinette S. Sposato to Dale J. Lakomy, $12,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Theron J. Vlasnik to Supports Inc., $137,500, property in Union Township.
• Sandra P. Rosenbaum to G&P Enterprises LLC, $1, property in Titusville.
• Cheryl A. Kamper to Elmer D. Mullet, $60,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Cheryl Hodgson to Jared L. Maglione, $330,000, property in Troy Township.
• Matthew Yoder to Nicholas R. Barajas, $150,000, property in Cochranton.
• Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to United States of America, $237,574, property in Vernon Township.
• Lawrence C. Powell to Andrew Miller, $77,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Judith A. Sabarese to Joseph D. Belsterling, $235,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Virginia M. Kralj to Virginia M. Kralj, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Paul A. Hewston to Gloria J. Burrows, $129,500, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Dwight L. Andrews to Michael T. Andrews, $1, property in Spring Township.
• Karen J. Hasbrouck to Michael L. Pierson, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Paula J. Trinch to Ward E. Kiser Jr., $1, property in Wayne Township.
• David Gerka to Randy Light, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Faye I. Harshaw to Faye I. Harshaw, $1, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Stephen D. Anderson to Gerrad M. Grove, $369,900, property in Steuben Township.
• Mark A. Sawatsky to Wendy L. Endres, $58,500, property in Titusville.
• Helen L. McCray to Sabryn Nicole Kinney, $66,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Robert J. Valesky Sr. to Donald L. Valesky Sr., $8,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Fred M. Devandry to Tammy A. Devondry, $1, property in Linesville.
• Travis Gilchrist to Travis James Gilchrist, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• William P. Adams to David Adams, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Harry Hupp to Michael Anthony DeFalco, $6,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• John M. Neubert to David E. Peterson, $45,900, property in Beaver Township.
• Drew K. Russ to David J. Cherry, $149,900, property in Summit Township.
• Alan Sheehan to Cochranton Borough, $1, property in Cochranton.
• James J. Miller to Dale R. Forbes, $243,100, property in Wayne Township.
• James J. Miller to Marlin J. Miller, $65,003, property in Wayne Township.
• Mary Ann Mehalko to Anna Marie Mehalko, $1, property in Conneautville.
• Kathleen H. Wetzel to James P. Paracca Jr., $10,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• James L. Horton to Samantha M. Horton, $1, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Jessica L. Terregino to Russell B. Terregino, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Ronald A. Nielson to Timothy C. Powell, $4,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Lori A. Riggle to Linda Tsui, $128,000, property in Meadville.
• Gregory A. Kasemer to Mobile Realty 10 LLC, $600,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Randy L. Free to Emily M. Roberts, $140,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• PNC Bank NA to Jeffrey P. Lojek, $30,200, property in Hayfield Township.
• T. Edward Kantz to Randy Lee Free, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Angel M. Wood to Melissa L. Tidd, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Robert J. Palko to Keith Allen, $1, property in Rockdale Township.
• Deborah M. Gyulay to Branden J. Tyler, $330,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Judy Vanderwende to Joseph Duda, $3,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Sharron R. McMillin to Robert D. McCaulou, $34,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Justin L. Dellantonio to Michelle Swann, $40,500, property in Troy Township.
• Rose Naumuk to Michelle Swann, $1,500, property in Troy Township.
• Keith S. Landfried to Suranski Revocable Trust, $169,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• William E. Glasser Supplemental Needs Trust to Rebecca Plavsity, $68,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Charlotte W. Beddick to Miles K. O'Shea, $145,000, property in Meadville.
• Donna M. Hineman to Donna M. Hineman, $1, property in PIne Township.
• Janine McVay Collette to Julie Marie McVay, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Joseph G. Miller to Zachary J. Schlosser, $250,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Gregg E. Covell to Shannon Lee Farren, $1, property in Titusville.
• A&B Land Adventures LLC to Douglas Cox, $4,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Timothy R. Dunn to Timothy Bradburn, $115,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Richard J. Gero to Gordon J. McGrady, $210,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Franklin Street Square LLC to Jaxon Property Management LLC, $30,000, property in Titusville.
• Samuel H. Cognasse to Charles Zolnai, $135,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Shannon Nikolaison to Edward C. Hawk, $1, property in Titusville.