Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Craig R. Johnston to Allen D. Kuhn, $189,500, property in Wayne Township.
• James G. Burns to Amy M. Absten, $335,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Windsor Road Land LLC to John D. Miller, $100,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Windsor Road Land LLC to John D. Miller, $175,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Solaris Holdings LLC to Richard C. Myers, $45,000, property in Meadville.
• Kent D. Shaffer to Nathaniel E. Wilson, $85,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• John C. McLoud to John D. Black, $114,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Michael E. Freligh to Joshua A. Ritteger, $185,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Linda J. Parker to Jacob J. Walters, $30,000, property in Troy Township.
• Gintas Aras to Joseph Dibernardo, $4,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority to Keith Crider, $24,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Paul Makarevich Jr. to Hallie E. Lauer, $7,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Shawn R. Hays to Christopher Hays, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• David U. Byler to David U. Byler, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• A&B Land Adventurers LLC to Jeffrey W. Bentz, $8,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Ronald L. Baldwin to A&B Land Adventures LLC, $2,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Charles Gill to A&B Land Adventures LLC, $1,500, property in West Shenango Township.
• Robert L. Gates to Ryan E. Gates, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Olive B. Johnston to John J. Hurban Jr., $1, property in East Mead Township.
• Robert L. Gates to Kesha L. Parrett, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Daniel J. Gerkin to Juan R. Centurion, $10,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Christopher A. Wright to Christopher A. Wright, $0, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Holly M. Arms to Richard L. Reed II, $122,854, property in North Shenango Township.
• Norbert P. Heinle to Joshua M. Yost, $290,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Howard A. Jonas to William J. Kriess II, $255,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Yoder Family Trust to R. Hunter Inc., $60,000, property in Hydetown.
• Delliah Irwin to Rebecca Ankenbauer, $100,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Melissa L. Tidd to Justin R. Hartleb, $2,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• John A. Dillon to Edward R. Auth, $45,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Susan J. Drake to Drake Valley Properties LLC, $34,000, property in Titusville.
• David E. Agens Jr. to David E. Agens Jr., $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Lisa A. Kicher to David Michael Rosswog, $315,000, property in Richmond Township.
• Brenda E. Lewis to Anthony J. Krauza, $139,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Marc D. Battko to Marc D. Battko, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Brian J. Osborn to Mark E. Brinsky, $15,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Christopher M. Kuppinger to Oliver Bonham Carter, $300,000, property in West Mead Township.
• James E. Hall to James E. Hall, $1, property in Union Township.
• Kathryne J. Goodwill to Thomas W. Jones III, $600,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Steven Elias Marin to Anchored Properties LLC, $22,000, property in Titusville.
• Rama Ormsbee to Rama Ormsbee, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Ethan Mark Smith to Mike Santucci, $33,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• David D. Baker to David D. Baker II, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Elmer A. Welling Jr. to Anchored Properties LLC, $26,000, property in Titusville.
• Theadore M. Dukaish to Clyde D. Wengerd, $15,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Lisa A. Lang to Lake Park Realty II LLC, $32,900, property in Meadville.
• Phillip Bryan to Phillip Bryan, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Darlene A. Huffman to Darlene A. Huffman, $1, property in Linesville.
• Hedy M. Archer to Hedy M. Archer, $1, property in Linesville.
• Patrick G. Carey to Heather M. Carey, $1, property in Troy Township.
• William H. Laing to William Dimond, $240,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• James A. Adair Sr. to Shaun M. Kelly, $9,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Chad E. Howick to Steven C. Kish, $55,000, property in Union Township.
• Ernst Farms LLC to Melvin B. Lehman, $32,228, property in Randolph Township.
• CWAM III LLC to Todd Robert Peterson Jr., $130,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Kevin S. Griffin to Kevin S. Griffin, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Titusville Redevelopment Authority to Kenneth R. Mallory, $140,000, property in Titusville.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Edward G. Lutz III to Edna Lutz, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Edna Lutz to Edna J. Lutz, $1, property in Pine Township.
• Susan L. Labeka to French Creek Conservancy, $270,000, property in Vernon Township.