Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Janet G. Jamison to Dale E. Swank, $17,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Susan Jean Ily to Josephine Kenneth Rosepink, $94,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Judy L. Beauchat to Lester E. Byler, $312,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Stanley E. Lawrence to Scott W. Kiehlmeier, $99,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• William A. Prost to Joseph M. Trojan Sr., $34,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Rebecca L. Zakostelecky to Sean R. Zakostelecky, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Alisha E. Miller to James P. Bender, $35,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Richard E. Johnson to Mark A. Adair, $35,000, property in Blooming Valley.
• Susan A. Stierheim to KLR Assets LLC, $230,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Walter E. Henderson to Christopher J. Wenko, $70,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Christine E. Kessner Bragg to Stephanie R. Berry, $90,000, property in Linesville.
• James P. Reedy to Abigail Lynn McUmber, $135,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Raymond D. Miller to Roy A. Byler, $75,000, property in Rome Township.
• Kathleen A. Whiting to Hillary D. Whiting Wright, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Sandra Eggleston to Benjamin Byler, $16,600, property in Spartansburg.
• Rolfe E. Reynolds to Nicholas C. Eakin, $130,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Gary A. Hull to Darryl L. Jones, $450,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Daniel B. Faivre to Garth A. Faivre Jr., $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Garth A. Faivre Jr. to Garth A. Faivre Jr., $1, property in West Mead Township.
• DJ Biggs Properties LTD LLC to David F. Biggs, $1, property in Cochranton.
• Keely J. Hollen to Larry D. Peck, $58,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• William H. Hanchey to Arthur C. Krepps, $5,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Kevin Miller to Kevin Miller, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Robin L. Moss to Ryan N. Longstreth, $10,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Joseph M. Simonette to Armando Gomez Vasquez Jr., $147,500, property in Meadville.
• Betty M. Hart to Kathy J. Moore, $1, property in Cochranton.
• John R. Weaver to John R. Weaver, $1, property in Conneaut Township.
• Michael D. Keefer to Pete W. Jones, $141,900, property in Vernon Township.
• Charles John Blatz to Michael Miller, $5,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Philip M. Higby to Randy O. Keister, $45,749.57, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Joanne C. Darling to Leann Troutner, $120,000, property in Venango Township.
• Lisa R. Pitell to JJH Properties LLC, $160,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Lonnie D. White to Shirley White, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Jean M. Harvey to Stephen M. Harvey, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• James C. Dixon to Anthony J. Mariano, $80,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Richard D. Cercone Jr. to Michael A. Cercone, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Dorothy M. Gage to Kirt Blattenberger, $118,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Colby Cass Galford to Charlotte M. Majerik, $40,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Ryan E. Hays to Casey L. Koffman, $2,500, property in Meadville.
• Kenneth A. Hinkle to Jeffrey R. Kinnear, $25,000, property in Steuben Township.
• Wendell J. Horst to Brian Lavern Horst, $115,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Elizabeth Ruff to Richard Alan Eckert Jr., $9,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Rose Tarquinio to Stacey M. Rose, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Midfirst Bank to Michael Dennis Porter, $22,000, property in Summit Township.
• John A. Byler to Freeman J. Byler, $140,000, property in Sparta Township.
• James Babcock to Gary Harris, $325,000, property in Venango Township.
• Alan P. Moss to Robin L. Moss, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• John Soltesz to Donald A. Gilbertson, $170,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Richard Spanovich to Brian R. Sprague, $60,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Canadohta Lake Enterprises LLC to Canadohta Lake Enterprises LLC, $1, property in Bloomfield Township, corrective deed.
• Robert D. Multari to Anthony R. Stewart, $230,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Judith R. Gillespie to Vincent James Cugini, $150,000, property in Summit Township.
• Edna G. McClinton to Soga LLC, $19,000, property in Meadville.
• Raymond D. Cushman to James Glenn Cushman, $1, property in Troy Township.
• SMH Properties LLC to Amanda S. Keller, $145,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Lacey Loren Graham to Joyce Decker, $84,500, property in Conneautville.
• Jerry Lee Perrine to Saurabh N. Patel, $191,500, property in Vernon Township.
• Edward B. Cowart to Brown Family Irrevocable Trust, $315,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Jacob A. Nisley to Brian S. Nisley, $150,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Kathryn Elizabeth Bender to Thomas Griffin, $340,000, property in Meadville.
• Calvin Ernst to Ernst Farms LLC, $1, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Donahue Enterprises to Leech Real Estate Partnership, $200,000, property in Meadville.
• Donald W. Edge to Susan L. Hyde, $330,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Michelle Perrine to TRNT Up Properties LLC, $60,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Eli D. Yoder to Henry L. Mast, $1, property in Rockdale Township.