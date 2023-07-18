As Meadville Housing Authority prepares for a multimillion-dollar renovation of Holland Towers, it continues to deal with the unwanted pests that have plagued the low-income housing complex on Market Street in recent years.
The number of units being treated for bedbugs more than doubled from May to June, Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich told the authority’s board members at their meeting last week.
Twelve units were being treated in May, but by June the number was up to 25, according to the authority’s extermination report.
“The primary cause for the increase is tenants who have bedbugs have been going and visiting tenants who don’t have bedbugs,” Rockovich said. “So the tenants that didn’t have bedbugs now have bedbugs.”
Gathering in common areas has also contributed to the issue, according to Rockovich.
“There are just some that aren’t making any headway,” she said of tenants with bedbugs. “Some of the ones that are really bad, it’s affecting the tenants around them.”
Thirty units in the 132-unit building are currently vacant in anticipation of the renovation project that is expected to begin later this year. Of the occupied units, 24.5 percent were being treated for bedbugs last month.
Rockovich said that inspections would be increased, photographs would be taken and evictions could eventually result, but she also expressed a reluctance to evict tenants whom staff were working with to address infestation issues — even when the threat of eviction was in some cases a requirement to trigger the involvement of other agencies that might work with residents.
“I’m sorry, I just can’t evict an elderly person just to get them help,” Rockovich said.
Education efforts will be continued, she added, and the authority will seek to acquire treating pads that can help address infestations involving furniture and large amounts of clutter. Warning letters regarding congregation in common areas were also being sent to some tenants.
“Any other landlord,” board member Tom Youngblood said of noncompliant tenants, “would document and get rid of them.”
Frustration over the seemingly irremediable problem was evident.
“We’ve been at this a lot of years,” board member James Rozakis said. “Anybody that doesn’t know we have a problem just doesn’t care.”
Frustration did not extend to authority staff. Board member Marcia Yohe lauded the performance of the maintenance staff in particular, noting an increase in work orders of approximately 65 percent from May to June.
“That says something about the quality and dedication of our staff,” Yohe said. “It is noticed.”
Board Chairman Dick Zinn credited Rockovich’s leadership.
“We’re really moving in the more modern era of housing,” Zinn said.
The uptick in bedbug treatments comes as authority staff prepare for renovations. The authority office at Holland Towers will move to William Gill Commons on Walker Drive this week, though Rockovich noted that staff will still have a presence at the Market Street apartment building. A call for bids for the project was published Thursday in The Meadville Tribune and bids are due Aug. 10.
Board members last week voted 4-0 to approve approximately $32,000 to hire a consultant who will plan and oversee the removal of asbestos tiles discovered in kitchens and bathrooms of units that will be renovated. Rockovich said bids will be sought for the actual removal of the tiles. Board member Sonya Logan did not attend the meeting.
Rockovich also offered an update on maintenance for the Holland Towers elevators which, like bedbugs, have been a frequent source of concern for residents over the past two years. An elevator car that was recently out of service has been repaired, she said. It was the same car that the authority spent nearly $7,000 to repair last August.
Plans are also moving forward to reestablish the Holland Towers library, according to Rockovich. The renovated library space will include a glass door operated by tenants’ electronic fobs. Residents with known bedbug infestations can be prevented access, according to Rockovich, and video cameras will help to ensure that unauthorized patrons do not enter.
“That way we can bring it back but we can keep all the tenants safe,” she said.
