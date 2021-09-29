Meadville Medical Center announced Wednesday that monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is now available in an outpatient setting for those who qualify.
The treatment is available via subcutaneous or intravenous injection for outpatient individuals with moderate symptoms, hospital officials said in making the announcement. The goal of the treatment, according to the hospital, is to prevent hospitalization, severe illness or death, though it is not approved for those with severe illness requiring hospitalization.
The hospital stressed that vaccination remains "strongly recommended" for all eligible individuals, and the treatment is not an alternative to vaccination. The monoclonal antibody treatment is potentially effective in unvaccinated people and, in certain circumstances, appropriate for people who are fully vaccinated but become infected with COVID-19.
According to hospital officials, the antibody cocktail can reduce clinical deterioration and may prevent hospitalization in certain groups of patients.
The treatment is under emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration and can only be given under certain conditions.
Adults or kids between the ages of 12 and 17 and weighing at least 88 pounds who are higher risk of progressing to a severe case of COVID-19 can receive the treatment.
Medical conditions or factors which would qualify for higher-risk status include: older age, obesity or being overweight, chronic kidney disease, pregnancy, immunosuppressive disease or treatment, cardiovascular disease or hypertension, chronic lung disease, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopment disorders or other conditions that confer medical complexity such as cerebral palsy or severe congenital anomalies, or having a medical-related technological dependency.
Individuals at risk of developing a severe case also can receive the treatment if they are not fully vaccinated or are not expected to develop adequate immune response to a complete vaccination and have been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 under close contact criteria can also receive the treatments. The close contact criteria are set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Finally, people who are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual because of an infection occurring in other people in the same institutional setting — such as a nursing home or prison — can also receive the treatment.
The hospital said the treatment cannot be given to prevent cases of COVID-19 before an exposure.
Infusions and/or injections are available at MMC Monday through Saturday mornings by appointment only. Individuals interested in the treatments are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or call (814) 373-2196.