LINESVILLE — In operation only one month, monitoring cameras in Linesville have helped solve one crime.
At the recommendation of Linesville Police Chief Rob Johnston, the two cameras will remain in place for five years after borough council approved the request at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Council voted 4-1 to extend the contract for five years at a cost of $3,064.52. That includes the two cameras, licensing fees and technical support. Voting for the contract were council members Michael Chance, Kevin McGrath, Mike Heaney and Katie Wickert. David Schaef voted no. Council members Kelly Conner and Aaron Miller were absent.
Johnston said the cameras captured a vandalism and theft at 2 a.m. Without the cameras, Johnston said it might not have been solvable. Schaef asked whether the crime was at a building or a vehicle. Johnston replied “property,” without disclosing the location. He cited it was an ongoing investigation.
Council had the option of a one-, two- or five-year contract at cost of $2,460.20, $2,790.36 and $3,064.52, respectively.
Asked if it could wait until after the beginning of next year, Johnston said that would mean the cameras now in operation would be dismantled and cost of re-installing would have to be paid again.
He said he hopes to seek grants in the future to add more cameras.
